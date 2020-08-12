EMERGENCY SERVICES

LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:33 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, items stolen from trailer, 900 block of Bonsella Street.
5:45 a.m. — Car theft, truck stolen overnight, a firearm was stored in the vehicle, 1400 block of West Pine Street.
Monday
4:41 p.m. — Assault, Report of a female minor assaulting her brother and mother during a verbal altercation, 200 block of Union Street.
1:02 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of Alder Street.
10:29 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block of Isaacs Avenue.
9:19 a.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 10 forged checks were cashed for various large amounts over July and August by unknown subjects, 700 block of Newell Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
3:01 p.m. — Animal complaint, Highway 11 and Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:03 p.m. — Littering, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:56 a.m. — Theft, HAPO Credit Union, 103 N. Water St., Weston.
7:31 a.m. — Animal complaint, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:49 p.m. — Burn complaint, report of person burning sage bush, Roxy Lane and Arabica Road.
3:50 p.m. — Field on fire, 1300 block of North 13th Avenue.
10:11 a.m. — Line down, 700 block of Alvarado Terrace.
8:14 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no transports, South Ninth Avenue and West Alder Street.