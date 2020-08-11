LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Saturday
4:17 p.m. — Bike stolen in 400 block North College Avenue, College Place.
12:42 a.m. — Vehicle stolen from 00 block of Second Street, Touchet. Vehicle was recovered.
Friday
8:43 p.m. — Vandalism to a garden fence in the 6500 block of Cottonwood Road.
8:33 p.m. — Vehicle prowl at Waitsburg Grocery Store, 200 Main St.
College Place
Monday
1:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle hit- and-run collision, as captured on video.
Arrests
Milton-Freewater
Monday
1:28 p.m. — Patrick Keith Thompson, 29, on investigation of a felony warrant.
Department of Corrections
Monday
4 p.m. — Michael A. West, on investigation of DOC violation.
3:44 p.m. — Edward P. Humbert, on investigation of DOC violation.
8:50 a.m. — Angel S. Hernandez Maldonado, on investigation of DOC violation.