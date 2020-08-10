LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
6:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Morton Street.
Friday
10:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief 900 block East Alder Street.
7:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Blue Street.
August 4
3:06 p.m. — Rock thrown at a window, 700 block North 10th Avenue.
1:16 p.m. — Back license plate stolen from vehicle, 00 block Boyer Drive.
July 29
1:26 p.m. — Theft, Famous Footwear, 1604 W. Poplar St.
July 1
12:21 p.m. — Computer hacking/invasion, computer trespass
in the first degree and theft in the third, 300 block East Birch Street.
Umatilla County
Saturday
10:29 p.m. — Shots fired, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
11:59 a.m. Fraud/forgery, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Saturday
2:05 a.m. — Jose G. Ortizvega, for investigation of stealing a car.
Department of Corrections
Today
1:17 a.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Sunday
10:41 p.m. — Melanie R. Nichols, for investigation of a DOC violation.
9:27 p.m. — Miguel A. Reyes Junior, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Saturday
4:46 p.m. —Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, 1900 block J Street.