U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

6:36 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block West Morton Street.

Friday

10:08 p.m. — Malicious mischief 900 block East Alder Street.

7:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block South Blue Street.

August 4

3:06 p.m. — Rock thrown at a window, 700 block North 10th Avenue.

1:16 p.m. — Back license plate stolen from vehicle, 00 block Boyer Drive.

July 29

1:26 p.m. — Theft, Famous Footwear, 1604 W. Poplar St.

July 1

12:21 p.m. — Computer hacking/invasion, computer trespass

in the first degree and theft in the third, 300 block East Birch Street.

Umatilla County

Saturday

10:29 p.m. — Shots fired, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

11:59 a.m. Fraud/forgery, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Saturday

2:05 a.m. — Jose G. Ortizvega, for investigation of stealing a car.

Department of Corrections

Today

1:17 a.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Sunday

10:41 p.m. — Melanie R. Nichols, for investigation of a DOC violation.

9:27 p.m. — Miguel A. Reyes Junior, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Saturday

4:46 p.m. —Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, 1900 block J Street.

 

