LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block of East Alder Street.
12:33 p.m. — Theft, a compacting machine was stolen from a construction site, South Spokane and East Main streets.
July 4
4:27 p.m. — Assault, an employee allegedly assaulted two other employees and damaged a headset belonging to the business, KFC, 595 W. Rose St.
June 29
9:51 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block of The Dalles Military Road.
8:42 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Easy Street.
College Place
Wednesday
2:46 p.m. — Vehicle tires slashed, 100 block Southeast 12th Street.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
9:38 a.m. — Tools stolen from storage shed, 0 block of Southeast 17th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:37 p.m. — Theft, Decorative Concrete Systems, 85452 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
5:17 p.m. — Victor M. Scott, for investigation of felony harassment based on a threat to kill.
Columbia County
Wednesday
5:13 p.m. – Tracy J. Mains, for investigation of possession of an unlawful firearm.
2:57 p.m. — Derek J. Brincken, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
2:44 p.m. — Efrain Moya Junior, for investigation of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of theft.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
4:27 p.m. — Samantha M. Wilmoth, for investigation of a DOC violation.
3:24 p.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of a DOC violation.
9:30 a.m. — Anthony C. Chicatelli, for investigation of a DOC violation.
8:13 a.m. — Allison A. Uhl, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Wednesday
5:35 p.m. — Natural cover fire, Deer Haven Drive, caused by irrigation pump, no injuries.
Walla Walla County Fire District 8
Wednesday
7:02 p.m. — Field fire, Harvey Shaw Road, under investigation, no injuries, Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue
Wednesday
2:02 p.m. — Grass fire, Wildhorse Road; caused by lightning, no injuries, Oregon Department of Forestry, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal Fire assisted.