LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block of East Alder Street.

12:33 p.m. — Theft, a compacting machine was stolen from a construction site, South Spokane and East Main streets.

July 4

4:27 p.m. — Assault, an employee allegedly assaulted two other employees and damaged a headset belonging to the business, KFC, 595 W. Rose St.

June 29

9:51 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block of The Dalles Military Road.

8:42 p.m. — Fraud, 400 block of Easy Street.

College Place

Wednesday

2:46 p.m. — Vehicle tires slashed, 100 block Southeast 12th Street.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

9:38 a.m. — Tools stolen from storage shed, 0 block of Southeast 17th Avenue.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:37 p.m. — Theft, Decorative Concrete Systems, 85452 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

5:17 p.m. — Victor M. Scott, for investigation of felony harassment based on a threat to kill.

Columbia County

Wednesday

5:13 p.m. – Tracy J. Mains, for investigation of possession of an unlawful firearm.

2:57 p.m. — Derek J. Brincken, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

2:44 p.m. — Efrain Moya Junior, for investigation of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of theft.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

4:27 p.m. — Samantha M. Wilmoth, for investigation of a DOC violation.

3:24 p.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

9:30 a.m. — Anthony C. Chicatelli, for investigation of a DOC violation.

8:13 a.m. — Allison A. Uhl, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Wednesday

5:35 p.m. — Natural cover fire, Deer Haven Drive, caused by irrigation pump, no injuries.

Walla Walla County Fire District 8

Wednesday

7:02 p.m. — Field fire, Harvey Shaw Road, under investigation, no injuries, Walla Walla County Fire District 4 assisted.

East Umatilla Fire and Rescue

Wednesday

2:02 p.m. — Grass fire, Wildhorse Road; caused by lightning, no injuries, Oregon Department of Forestry, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal Fire assisted.

