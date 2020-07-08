LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:01 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:41 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block Artesia Avenue.
Monday
12:29 p.m. — Anti-police graffiti, Fort Walla Walla Skate Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Road.
9:13 a.m. — Threats made with a weapon, 500 block North Second Avenue.
College Place
Tuesday
4:54 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collision, Lamperti Street and Larch Avenue; minor injury possible, no blockages.
Walla Walla County
June 24
11:54 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block South Hussey Street, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
12:15 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:36 a.m. — Trespassing, Cayuse Vineyards Production Studio, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
9:53 a.m. — Assault, Yellow Jacket and Winesap roads, Milton-Freewater.
7:33 a.m. — Theft, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:33 p.m. — Shane J. Erskine, for investigation of second-degree assault and aiming/discharging a firearm/dangerous weapon.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4 p.m. — Adam W. Stilson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Monday
1:48 p.m. — Cody L. Olson, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Tuesday
12:05 p.m. — Darnelle L. Mallonee, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
12 p.m. — Brenda K. Adams, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Tree fire, Klicker Mountain Road; caused by lightning, no injuries, stayed until 2:45 p.m. to ensure it was out, then state Department of Natural Resources took over.