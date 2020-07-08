U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

10:01 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Isaacs Avenue.

8:41 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 100 block Artesia Avenue.

Monday

12:29 p.m. — Anti-police graffiti, Fort Walla Walla Skate Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Road.

9:13 a.m. — Threats made with a weapon, 500 block North Second Avenue.

College Place

Tuesday

4:54 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collision, Lamperti Street and Larch Avenue; minor injury possible, no blockages.

Walla Walla County

June 24

11:54 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block South Hussey Street, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

12:15 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:36 a.m. — Trespassing, Cayuse Vineyards Production Studio, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

9:53 a.m. — Assault, Yellow Jacket and Winesap roads, Milton-Freewater.

7:33 a.m. — Theft, Telephone Pole Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

11:33 p.m. — Shane J. Erskine, for investigation of second-degree assault and aiming/discharging a firearm/dangerous weapon.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4 p.m. — Adam W. Stilson, for investigation of DOC violation.

Monday

1:48 p.m. — Cody L. Olson, for investigation of DOC violation.

Columbia County

Tuesday

12:05 p.m. — Darnelle L. Mallonee, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

12 p.m. — Brenda K. Adams, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Tuesday

9 a.m. — Tree fire, Klicker Mountain Road; caused by lightning, no injuries, stayed until 2:45 p.m. to ensure it was out, then state Department of Natural Resources took over.

