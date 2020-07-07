U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

10:14 p.m. — Eluding, 1600 block Alder Street; suspect arrested.

12:20 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1600 block Discovery Drive.

Sunday

4:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block West Rees Avenue.

3:19 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block Manila Street.

9:58 a.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.

12:16 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.

12:16 a.m. — Budget Inn window shot, 305 N. Second Ave.

Saturday

10:59 p.m. — Firearm discharged, 200 block East Rees Avenue; man cited.

10:15 p.m. — Firearm discharged/reckless endangerment, 900 block Penrose Street; suspect cited and released.

7:45 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block West Cherry Street; vehicle seized after K-9 alert.

12:42 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block East Sumach Street.

7:56 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Alder Street; two suspects arrested.

Friday

10:21 p.m. — Assault, Safeway, 1600 Plaza Way.

11:33 a.m. — Assault, 400 block South Third Avenue.

9:21 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block North Ninth Avenue.

Thursday

5:08 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Whitman Street.

3:23 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

2:01 p.m. — Cyberspace fraud/swindle, 400 block Chase Avenue.

1:59 p.m. — Pornography/obscene material, 1800 block Melrose Street; suspect arrested.

11:57 a.m. — Attempted burglary, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.

Wednesday

5:23 p.m. — Two firearms stolen, Wheatland Village Retirement Community, 1500 Catherine St.

June 25

5:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block East Alder Street.

2:25 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 500 block Whitman Street.

12:59 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 700 block West Rose Street.

June 21

5:50 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block North Clinton Street.

June 16

11:27 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Edith Avenue.

June 11

12:13 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rees Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

5:43 p.m. — Gas stolen, Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St.

Umatilla County

Today

1:31 a.m. — Trespassing, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., 101 Depot St., Weston.

Monday

4:26 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:58 a.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

11 p.m. — Richard V. Clodius, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless endangerment-domestic violence and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Department of Corrrections

Monday

4:06 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of DOC violation.

12:26 p.m. — Christian D. Meza-Quezada, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:46 a.m. — Damain A. Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

6:35 a.m. — Vehicle rolled 100 yards down embankment, Blacksnake Ridge and Blue Creek roads; 28-year-old man and woman of unknown age transported, unknown damages. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 transported woman. No names or additional details provided.

Monday

9:44 p.m. — Leaves on fire under overpass, 513 E. U.S. Highway 12.

1:59 p.m. — Vehicle drove off road, state Route 125 and Myra Road; no hospital transports, unknown damage.

Saturday

About 15 grass, garbage can, or bark fires Saturday night and early Sunday, with one at $100 damage, and no injuries. Cause was unknown for some and fireworks for others.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.