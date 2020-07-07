LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
10:14 p.m. — Eluding, 1600 block Alder Street; suspect arrested.
12:20 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1600 block Discovery Drive.
Sunday
4:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block West Rees Avenue.
3:19 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block Manila Street.
9:58 a.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
12:16 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.
12:16 a.m. — Budget Inn window shot, 305 N. Second Ave.
Saturday
10:59 p.m. — Firearm discharged, 200 block East Rees Avenue; man cited.
10:15 p.m. — Firearm discharged/reckless endangerment, 900 block Penrose Street; suspect cited and released.
7:45 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block West Cherry Street; vehicle seized after K-9 alert.
12:42 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block East Sumach Street.
7:56 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Alder Street; two suspects arrested.
Friday
10:21 p.m. — Assault, Safeway, 1600 Plaza Way.
11:33 a.m. — Assault, 400 block South Third Avenue.
9:21 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block North Ninth Avenue.
Thursday
5:08 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Whitman Street.
3:23 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
2:01 p.m. — Cyberspace fraud/swindle, 400 block Chase Avenue.
1:59 p.m. — Pornography/obscene material, 1800 block Melrose Street; suspect arrested.
11:57 a.m. — Attempted burglary, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.
Wednesday
5:23 p.m. — Two firearms stolen, Wheatland Village Retirement Community, 1500 Catherine St.
June 25
5:05 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block East Alder Street.
2:25 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 500 block Whitman Street.
12:59 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 700 block West Rose Street.
June 21
5:50 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block North Clinton Street.
June 16
11:27 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Edith Avenue.
June 11
12:13 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rees Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
5:43 p.m. — Gas stolen, Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St.
Umatilla County
Today
1:31 a.m. — Trespassing, Smith Frozen Foods Inc., 101 Depot St., Weston.
Monday
4:26 p.m. — Trespassing, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:58 a.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
11 p.m. — Richard V. Clodius, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless endangerment-domestic violence and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Department of Corrrections
Monday
4:06 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of DOC violation.
12:26 p.m. — Christian D. Meza-Quezada, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:46 a.m. — Damain A. Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
6:35 a.m. — Vehicle rolled 100 yards down embankment, Blacksnake Ridge and Blue Creek roads; 28-year-old man and woman of unknown age transported, unknown damages. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 transported woman. No names or additional details provided.
Monday
9:44 p.m. — Leaves on fire under overpass, 513 E. U.S. Highway 12.
1:59 p.m. — Vehicle drove off road, state Route 125 and Myra Road; no hospital transports, unknown damage.
Saturday
About 15 grass, garbage can, or bark fires Saturday night and early Sunday, with one at $100 damage, and no injuries. Cause was unknown for some and fireworks for others.