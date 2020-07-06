LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Saturday
9:59 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 600 block West Whitman Drive.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
10:24 p.m. — Attempted vehicle prowl, 1300 block Havstad Drive, Walla Walla.
Thursday
9:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Jantz Road, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
10:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 700 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
9:46 p.m. — Harassment, East High Street, Athena.
Saturday
9:20 p.m. — Trespassing, West College Street, Athena.
7:42 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, East Jefferson Street, Athena.
1:16 a.m. — Trespassing, East Bruce Street, Weston.
Friday
9:57 a.m. — Theft, Cougar Crest Noble Rock Estate, Milton-Freewter.
Thursday
11:49 p.m. — Shots fired, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:32 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:03 p.m. — Drug activity, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:38 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Fourth Street, Athena.
12:03 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:30 p.m. — Dan R. Arnold, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Saturday
9:26 p.m. — Michael R. Bernardo Jr., for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
11:49 a.m. — Robert J. Mercado III, for investigation of residential burglary, first-degree knowingly trafficking in stolen property, controlled substance possession, second-degree theft and second-degree stolen property possession.
10:44 a.m. — Caleb W. Peery, for investigation of residential burglary, second-degree theft (from shipment), second-degree stolen property possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:35 p.m. — Marcel C. Blanc, for investigation of DUI.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
9:50 p.m. — Travis V. Ferguson, for investigation of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
6:14 p.m. — Rhawnie M. Garness Gauthier, for investigation of DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:45 p.m. — Kelly M. Rosas, for investigation of felony parole violation.
Columbia County
Friday
4:42 p.m. — Keith H. Foster, for investigation of controlled substance possession, unlawful possession of others’ identification, third-degree driving with a suspended license and making false/misleading statements to a public servant.
Oregon State Police
Sunday
9:27 p.m. — Isaias Ibarra Madrigal, for investigation of DUII.