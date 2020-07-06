U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Saturday

9:59 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 600 block West Whitman Drive.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

10:24 p.m. — Attempted vehicle prowl, 1300 block Havstad Drive, Walla Walla.

Thursday

9:38 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block Jantz Road, Burbank.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

10:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 700 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Sunday

9:46 p.m. — Harassment, East High Street, Athena.

Saturday

9:20 p.m. — Trespassing, West College Street, Athena.

7:42 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, East Jefferson Street, Athena.

1:16 a.m. — Trespassing, East Bruce Street, Weston.

Friday

9:57 a.m. — Theft, Cougar Crest Noble Rock Estate, Milton-Freewter.

Thursday

11:49 p.m. — Shots fired, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:32 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:03 p.m. — Drug activity, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:38 p.m. — Criminal mischief, North Fourth Street, Athena.

12:03 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:30 p.m. — Dan R. Arnold, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Saturday

9:26 p.m. — Michael R. Bernardo Jr., for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

11:49 a.m. — Robert J. Mercado III, for investigation of residential burglary, first-degree knowingly trafficking in stolen property, controlled substance possession, second-degree theft and second-degree stolen property possession.

10:44 a.m. — Caleb W. Peery, for investigation of residential burglary, second-degree theft (from shipment), second-degree stolen property possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

10:35 p.m. — Marcel C. Blanc, for investigation of DUI.

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

9:50 p.m. — Travis V. Ferguson, for investigation of DUI, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

6:14 p.m. — Rhawnie M. Garness Gauthier, for investigation of DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:45 p.m. — Kelly M. Rosas, for investigation of felony parole violation.

Columbia County

Friday

4:42 p.m. — Keith H. Foster, for investigation of controlled substance possession, unlawful possession of others’ identification, third-degree driving with a suspended license and making false/misleading statements to a public servant.

Oregon State Police

Sunday

9:27 p.m. — Isaias Ibarra Madrigal, for investigation of DUII.

