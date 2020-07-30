U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:52 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, subject attempted to purchase food using a fraudulent $100 bill, The Ice Burg, 616 W. Birch St.

9:49 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, basement window of a residence broken out with no indication of entry, 834 E. Alder St.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

2:37 p.m. — Theft complaint, Prunedale Road, in Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

11:51 p.m. — Cody L. Farrens, for investigation of a parole violation.

Department of Corrections

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:31 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of a DOC violation.

6:58 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of a DOC violation.

4:58 p.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

4:25 p.m. — Brandie L. Gore, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.