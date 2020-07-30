LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:52 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, subject attempted to purchase food using a fraudulent $100 bill, The Ice Burg, 616 W. Birch St.
9:49 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, basement window of a residence broken out with no indication of entry, 834 E. Alder St.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:37 p.m. — Theft complaint, Prunedale Road, in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
11:51 p.m. — Cody L. Farrens, for investigation of a parole violation.
Department of Corrections
Walla Walla
Wednesday
7:31 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of a DOC violation.
6:58 p.m. — Serenity L. Hulsey, for investigation of a DOC violation.
4:58 p.m. — Miguel A. Cortez, for investigation of a DOC violation.
4:25 p.m. — Brandie L. Gore, for investigation of a DOC violation.