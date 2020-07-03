U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

12:02 p.m. — Assault/stalking, Melrose and Clinton streets; juvenile arrested.

10:09 a.m. — Bicycle lock cut, bicycle stolen, 700 block East Alder Street.

9:53 a.m. — Theft, 700 block West Elm Street.

7:18 a.m. — Graffiti on overpass, 500 block East U.S. Highway 12.

Tuesday

11:35 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Eighth and Rees avenues; woman arrested.

5:14 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.

4:03 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 300 block Catherine Street.

9:56 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 800 block Willow Street; man arrested.

9:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.

Monday

12:40 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

June 25

5:44 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Rose Street.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

6:36 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block West Main Street, Walla Walla.

2:07 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Burbank; two men arrested.

Tuesday

5:57 a.m. — Vehicle shot, 29900 block West U.S. Highway 12.

June 25

5:44 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

June 24

4:20 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.

June 22

12:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run during weekend, 00 block Interchange Road, Walla Walla.

June 19

4:41 p.m. — Fraud/swindle of $1,000, 1300 block Barleen Drive, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

8:04 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Pacific Pride, 53792 Appleton Rd., Milton-Freewater.

2:57 p.m. — Two-vehicle rollover collision, South Fork Walla Wallla River, Milton-Freewater; unknown injuries or damages.

7:19 a.m. — Scam reports, Pratt Lane, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

3:25 p.m. — Brandon N. Low, for investigation of being a fugitive and disclosing intimate images.

1:25 p.m. — Joseph B. Throw, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

2:05 p.m. — Max A. Wilson, for investigation of felony post-prison supervision violation.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:39 p.m. — Michael Coronado, for investigation of three counts felony probation violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:12 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 10th Avenue and Poplar Street; unknown injuries, blocking.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.