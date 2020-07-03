LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:02 p.m. — Assault/stalking, Melrose and Clinton streets; juvenile arrested.
10:09 a.m. — Bicycle lock cut, bicycle stolen, 700 block East Alder Street.
9:53 a.m. — Theft, 700 block West Elm Street.
7:18 a.m. — Graffiti on overpass, 500 block East U.S. Highway 12.
Tuesday
11:35 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Eighth and Rees avenues; woman arrested.
5:14 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.
4:03 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 300 block Catherine Street.
9:56 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 800 block Willow Street; man arrested.
9:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.
Monday
12:40 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
June 25
5:44 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Rose Street.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
6:36 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block West Main Street, Walla Walla.
2:07 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Burbank; two men arrested.
Tuesday
5:57 a.m. — Vehicle shot, 29900 block West U.S. Highway 12.
June 25
5:44 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
June 24
4:20 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
June 22
12:24 p.m. — Hit-and-run during weekend, 00 block Interchange Road, Walla Walla.
June 19
4:41 p.m. — Fraud/swindle of $1,000, 1300 block Barleen Drive, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
8:04 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Pacific Pride, 53792 Appleton Rd., Milton-Freewater.
2:57 p.m. — Two-vehicle rollover collision, South Fork Walla Wallla River, Milton-Freewater; unknown injuries or damages.
7:19 a.m. — Scam reports, Pratt Lane, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:25 p.m. — Brandon N. Low, for investigation of being a fugitive and disclosing intimate images.
1:25 p.m. — Joseph B. Throw, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
2:05 p.m. — Max A. Wilson, for investigation of felony post-prison supervision violation.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:39 p.m. — Michael Coronado, for investigation of three counts felony probation violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:12 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 10th Avenue and Poplar Street; unknown injuries, blocking.