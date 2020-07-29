LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:53 p.m. — Burglary, 1800 block Belair Avenue; man arrested.
4:37 p.m. — Tools stolen, 800 block West Poplar Street.
June 17
4:28 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 600 block West Tietan Street; woman cited.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
3:25 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Lake Road, Burbank.
6:30 a.m. — Assault, 200 block McKinney Road, Walla Walla.
July 16
11:38 p.m. — Burglary, 6400 block Cottonwood Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:47 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Walla Walla River and Cache Hollow roads, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
7:15 p.m. — Cotton Fisher Chantel, for investigation of residential burglary.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
4:25 p.m. — Robert Flores Martinez, for investigation of criminal attempt of murder/arson/rape, harassment and fourth-degree assault, both of the latter domestic violence.
12:20 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
11:25 a.m. — Stephen R. Gipson, for investigation of felony failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
10:51 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Chestnut Street; no hospital transports, unknown damages.