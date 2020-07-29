U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:53 p.m. — Burglary, 1800 block Belair Avenue; man arrested.

4:37 p.m. — Tools stolen, 800 block West Poplar Street.

June 17

4:28 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 600 block West Tietan Street; woman cited.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

3:25 p.m. — Assault, 900 block Lake Road, Burbank.

6:30 a.m. — Assault, 200 block McKinney Road, Walla Walla.

July 16

11:38 p.m. — Burglary, 6400 block Cottonwood Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

1:47 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Walla Walla River and Cache Hollow roads, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

7:15 p.m. — Cotton Fisher Chantel, for investigation of residential burglary.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

4:25 p.m. — Robert Flores Martinez, for investigation of criminal attempt of murder/arson/rape, harassment and fourth-degree assault, both of the latter domestic violence.

12:20 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

11:25 a.m. — Stephen R. Gipson, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

10:51 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Chestnut Street; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

