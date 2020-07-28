LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:57 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, Northside Adventist Church lot, 1103 Dell Ave.
7:34 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Walnut Street and Second Avenue.
Sunday
8:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Big Cheese Pizza, 499 N. Wilbur Ave.
6:15 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 300 block North Second Avenue; man and woman arrested.
11:32 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 300 block South Fourth Avenue; suspect arrested.
Saturday
7:50 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Myrtle Street.
2:07 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1500 block Catherine Street.
8:20 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, Birch Street and 11th Avenue; suspect arrested.
Friday
9:14 p.m. — Fraudulent puppy deal, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
3:35 p.m. — Burglary overnight, Lightfoot’s Towing, 2840 Melrose St.
10:40 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 800 block Sprague Avenue; man cited and released.
Wednesday
11:51 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, Gesa Credit Union, 1355 W. Poplar St.
July 20
7:59 p.m. — Graffiti, Edison Elementary School, 1315 E. Alder St.
July 18
4:20 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, Henry Earl Estate Wines, 25 E. Main St.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
3:05 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
7:35 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
Friday
9:47 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
3:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, milepost 298 U.S. Highway 12, Wallula.
July 21
8:50 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block Douglas Way, Wallula.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
1:05 p.m. — Harassment, East Main Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Monday
6:05 p.m. — Juan C. Oliva Licon, for investigation of residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Department of Corrections
Monday
2:15 p.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Department of Natural Resources
Monday
11:10 a.m. — Two and a half-acre natural cover fire, Payne Hollow and Whiskey Creek roads, 12 miles south of Dayton on state Department of Natural Resources land; Walla Walla County Fire District 8, Columbia County fire districts 2 and 3 also responded. DNR crews stayed to monitor and clean up until 8:12 a.m. today. Cause is unknown; no injuries or structures threatened.