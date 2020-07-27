LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Saturday
5:16 p.m. — Harassment, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
Friday
10:11 p.m. — Trespassing, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Sunday
4:49 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Highway 11, near Athena; unclear who was injured, one vehicle towed from scene.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:21 p.m. — Diana L. Creamer, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
7 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.
Saturday
7:05 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation, controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
College Place
Sunday
9:30 p.m. — Christy R. Breeding, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
9:15 p.m. — Joanna D. Falconer, for investigation of felony failure to appear.
FIRE RUNS
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
Sunday
7:27 p.m. — Six large haystacks on fire, milepost 2.6 York Road, near Weston; no injuries, 11 firefighters on scene, cause under investigation and fire department still monitoring fire.