U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Saturday

5:16 p.m. — Harassment, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.

Friday

10:11 p.m. — Trespassing, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Sunday

4:49 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Highway 11, near Athena; unclear who was injured, one vehicle towed from scene.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

8:21 p.m. — Diana L. Creamer, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

7 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of DOC violation.

Saturday

7:05 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation, controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

College Place

Sunday

9:30 p.m. — Christy R. Breeding, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

9:15 p.m. — Joanna D. Falconer, for investigation of felony failure to appear.

FIRE RUNS

East Umatilla Fire & Rescue

Sunday

7:27 p.m. — Six large haystacks on fire, milepost 2.6 York Road, near Weston; no injuries, 11 firefighters on scene, cause under investigation and fire department still monitoring fire.

