FIRE RUNS

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

Friday

2:15 p.m. — Fire just south of Milton-Freewater on Cache Hollow Road. Fire consumed more than 2 acres of mostly grass, but produced a lot of smoke. The fire was out within 40 minutes. A cause was not determined. Oregon Department of Forestry and East Umatilla Fire and Rescue also responded.

2:30 p.m. — A large burn pile got out of control on Ballou Road to the northwest of Milton-Freewater. The burn pile was back under control in about 15 minutes. Firefighters reminded citizens that a countywide burn ban is still going on.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

9 a.m. — Thomas R. Hackett, for investigation of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

9:05 a.m. — Justin R. Felton, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a law enforcement officer and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Friday

4:05 p.m. — Sevilla Salgado, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

 

