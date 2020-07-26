FIRE RUNS
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Friday
2:15 p.m. — Fire just south of Milton-Freewater on Cache Hollow Road. Fire consumed more than 2 acres of mostly grass, but produced a lot of smoke. The fire was out within 40 minutes. A cause was not determined. Oregon Department of Forestry and East Umatilla Fire and Rescue also responded.
2:30 p.m. — A large burn pile got out of control on Ballou Road to the northwest of Milton-Freewater. The burn pile was back under control in about 15 minutes. Firefighters reminded citizens that a countywide burn ban is still going on.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
9 a.m. — Thomas R. Hackett, for investigation of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
9:05 a.m. — Justin R. Felton, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a law enforcement officer and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Friday
4:05 p.m. — Sevilla Salgado, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and use or delivery of drug paraphernalia.