LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:53 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Sixth Avenue and Moore Street.
1:41 p.m. — License plate stolen from car, 400 block North Third Avenue.
July 17
9:55 p.m. — Assault, 800 block South Second Avenue.
College Place
Thursday
2:24 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from carport, 800 block Southeast Mockingbird Drive.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:19 p.m. — Harassment, W7 Ranch Lane, Milton-Freewater.
1:30 p.m. — Theft, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:15 a.m. — Manuel Ramos-Mejia, for investigation of first-degree child rape and another first-degree child sex charge.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:11 a.m. — Donnie R. Workman, for investigation of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault-domestic violence and second-degree malicious mischief.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
6:55 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of mail theft and DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:02 p.m. — Vincent M. Green, for investigation of felony probation violation and two failures to appear.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:12 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Rose Street and 10th Avenue; 21-year-old man transported non-emergent to hospital, unknown damages.
Wednesday
12:26 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Eighth Avenue and Poplar Street; no transports, unknown damages.