LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:52 p.m. — Mail and medications stolen, 1800 block Woodmere Loop.
July 13
8:16 a.m. — Bus stop glass smashed, Rees and 13th avenues; man arrested.
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:52 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 100 block Third Avenue, Burbank.
July 16
9:05 a.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight, 700 block Maple Street, Burbank.
July 15
6:20 a.m. — Theft, 500 block West Humorist Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
6:47 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
4:39 p.m. — Scam reports, North Franklin Street, Weston.
2:17 p.m. — Burglary, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:03 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Winesap and Ferndale roads, Milton-Freewater.
8:24 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, The Cigarette Store, 85454 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
6:13 p.m. — Sonya D. Cantu, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.