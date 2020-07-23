U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

12:52 p.m. — Mail and medications stolen, 1800 block Woodmere Loop.

July 13

8:16 a.m. — Bus stop glass smashed, Rees and 13th avenues; man arrested.

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:52 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 100 block Third Avenue, Burbank.

July 16

9:05 a.m. — Vehicle damaged overnight, 700 block Maple Street, Burbank.

July 15

6:20 a.m. — Theft, 500 block West Humorist Road, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

6:47 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

4:39 p.m. — Scam reports, North Franklin Street, Weston.

2:17 p.m. — Burglary, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:03 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Winesap and Ferndale roads, Milton-Freewater.

8:24 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, The Cigarette Store, 85454 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

6:13 p.m. — Sonya D. Cantu, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

5 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.