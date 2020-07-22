U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:55 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; person arrested.

9:43 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block East Walnut Street.

Monday

9:43 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block Chase Avenue.

3:22 p.m. — Trespassing, Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.; man arrested.

10:53 a.m. — Mail stolen, 1700 block East Alder Street.

Sunday

8:28 p.m. — K-9 assist for alleged drugs, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 327; two men arrested.

8:03 p.m. — Assault, 700 block Clark Street.

Saturday

12:29 a.m. — Narcotics violation, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.

Friday

5:59 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, 1181 W. Rees Ave.; person arrested.

Thursday

12:20 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Moore Street.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

5:07 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Chestnut Street and 13th Avenue; no injuries, nothing further.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

11:09 a.m. — Theft, Jones Mini Storage, 1300 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

College Place

Tuesday

8:20 p.m. — Victoria L. Anderson, for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

1:36 p.m. — Damien A. Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:56 p.m. — Peter H. Rachor, for investigation of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree burglary.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Tuesday

1:12 p.m. — Swather sparked 2 1/2 acres of wheat on fire, Reser Road and School Avenue; no injuries and no structures threatened. Cleared at 2 p.m.

Walla Walla County Fire District 8

Tuesday

10:06 p.m. — Half-acre pasture fire, 00 block Pettybone Street, Dixie; structures briefly threatened, but fire mostly out on arrival.

