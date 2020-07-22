LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:55 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.; person arrested.
9:43 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block East Walnut Street.
Monday
9:43 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block Chase Avenue.
3:22 p.m. — Trespassing, Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St.; man arrested.
10:53 a.m. — Mail stolen, 1700 block East Alder Street.
Sunday
8:28 p.m. — K-9 assist for alleged drugs, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 327; two men arrested.
8:03 p.m. — Assault, 700 block Clark Street.
Saturday
12:29 a.m. — Narcotics violation, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.
Friday
5:59 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, 1181 W. Rees Ave.; person arrested.
Thursday
12:20 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Moore Street.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
5:07 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Chestnut Street and 13th Avenue; no injuries, nothing further.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:09 a.m. — Theft, Jones Mini Storage, 1300 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
College Place
Tuesday
8:20 p.m. — Victoria L. Anderson, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
1:36 p.m. — Damien A. Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:56 p.m. — Peter H. Rachor, for investigation of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree burglary.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Tuesday
1:12 p.m. — Swather sparked 2 1/2 acres of wheat on fire, Reser Road and School Avenue; no injuries and no structures threatened. Cleared at 2 p.m.
Walla Walla County Fire District 8
Tuesday
10:06 p.m. — Half-acre pasture fire, 00 block Pettybone Street, Dixie; structures briefly threatened, but fire mostly out on arrival.