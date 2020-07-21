U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

11:48 a.m. — Tools/fishing gear stolen from truck overnight, 1400 block West Pine Street.

11:44 a.m. — Drunk person spraying cars/bicycles with water, Alder and Palouse streets; man arrested for disorderly conduct.

Saturday

10:19 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street; man arrested.

1:55 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block North Seventh Avenue; woman arrested.

11:03 a.m. — Honda generator stolen, 300 block East Main Street.

10:43 a.m. — Harassment/threats, Cliffstar, 1164 Dell Ave.; employee fired.

Friday

5:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block Kelly Place.

1:17 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Catherine Street.

11:56 a.m. — Scam, 2000 block Delaware Street.

10 a.m. — Plants stolen and damaged, 900 block East Alder Street.

5:38 a.m. — Assault, 500 block Chase Avenue; man arrested.

Thursday

11:12 p.m. — Trespassing, Cenex Gas Station, 706 Rose St.; man arrested.

July 13

12:18 p.m. — Package smelling like marijuana seized, Staples, 420 N. Wilbur St.

June 20

1:34 p.m. — Amazon package stolen, 500 block Cayuse Street.

Walla Walla County

Friday

9:52 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block West Alder Street; person taken to Waypoint.

Thursday

10:08 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.

8:11 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Sunset Drive, Burbank.

4:03 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Maple Street, Burbank.

July 13

4:39 a.m. — Vehicle fire caused by arson, Shoreline Road and Monument Drive, Burbank; Walla Walla County Fire District 5 extinguished fire. No injuries or suspects. Owner has not responded to contact.

July 8

3:05 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Main Street, Burbank.

July 5

3:54 p.m. — Attempted theft items from shed, 200 block East Second Street, Prescott.

June 11

10:45 a.m. — Assault, 700 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Today

1:11 a.m. — Assault, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Monday

9:23 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries and unknown damages.

12:40 p.m. — Trespassing, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:55 a.m. — Trespassing, Spofford Station Foothills Vineyards and Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Monday

8:56 p.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Monday

1:05 p.m. — Douglas P. Davis, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

12:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1100 block Whitman Street; non-blocking, 30-year-old woman transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Sunday

5:18 p.m. — Barbecue on fire, 1400 block Melrose Street; no injuries and contained to barbecue. Caused by grease buildup.

Saturday

8:12 p.m. — Barbecue on fire, 1600 block Sunset Drive; no injuries and no obvious damages.

3:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 00 block East Maple Street; no transports/unknown damages.

