LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
11:48 a.m. — Tools/fishing gear stolen from truck overnight, 1400 block West Pine Street.
11:44 a.m. — Drunk person spraying cars/bicycles with water, Alder and Palouse streets; man arrested for disorderly conduct.
Saturday
10:19 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, Fourth Avenue and Rose Street; man arrested.
1:55 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block North Seventh Avenue; woman arrested.
11:03 a.m. — Honda generator stolen, 300 block East Main Street.
10:43 a.m. — Harassment/threats, Cliffstar, 1164 Dell Ave.; employee fired.
Friday
5:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block Kelly Place.
1:17 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Catherine Street.
11:56 a.m. — Scam, 2000 block Delaware Street.
10 a.m. — Plants stolen and damaged, 900 block East Alder Street.
5:38 a.m. — Assault, 500 block Chase Avenue; man arrested.
Thursday
11:12 p.m. — Trespassing, Cenex Gas Station, 706 Rose St.; man arrested.
July 13
12:18 p.m. — Package smelling like marijuana seized, Staples, 420 N. Wilbur St.
June 20
1:34 p.m. — Amazon package stolen, 500 block Cayuse Street.
Walla Walla County
Friday
9:52 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 200 block West Alder Street; person taken to Waypoint.
Thursday
10:08 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Adair Road, Burbank.
8:11 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Sunset Drive, Burbank.
4:03 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Maple Street, Burbank.
July 13
4:39 a.m. — Vehicle fire caused by arson, Shoreline Road and Monument Drive, Burbank; Walla Walla County Fire District 5 extinguished fire. No injuries or suspects. Owner has not responded to contact.
July 8
3:05 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Main Street, Burbank.
July 5
3:54 p.m. — Attempted theft items from shed, 200 block East Second Street, Prescott.
June 11
10:45 a.m. — Assault, 700 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Today
1:11 a.m. — Assault, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Monday
9:23 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater; no injuries and unknown damages.
12:40 p.m. — Trespassing, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:55 a.m. — Trespassing, Spofford Station Foothills Vineyards and Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Monday
8:56 p.m. — Crystal L. Gonzalez, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Monday
1:05 p.m. — Douglas P. Davis, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
12:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1100 block Whitman Street; non-blocking, 30-year-old woman transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Sunday
5:18 p.m. — Barbecue on fire, 1400 block Melrose Street; no injuries and contained to barbecue. Caused by grease buildup.
Saturday
8:12 p.m. — Barbecue on fire, 1600 block Sunset Drive; no injuries and no obvious damages.
3:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 00 block East Maple Street; no transports/unknown damages.