U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

3:27 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, SHIFT boutique, 2 N. Spokane St.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

8:52 p.m. — Cessna Citation Bravo aircraft hard landing from 15 feet after takeoff, Martin Field Airport, College Place; two occupants uninjured. Propeller was damaged and tail split from the fuselage.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

6:19 a.m. — Graffiti, 400 block South Main Street.

Saturday

10:07 p.m. — Vehicle struck parked vehicle, 600 block Northwest Eighth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Sunday

7:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South State Street, Weston.

4:41 p.m. — Fight, Hunt Avenue and Garfield Street, Athena.

4:29 p.m. — Harassment, Van Buren Street and Hunt Avenue, Athena.

2:19 p.m. — Trespassing, South Water Street, Weston.

12 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, South Water Street, Weston.

Friday

9:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Stateline Road and Highway 339, Milton-Freewater; blocking, unknown injuries or damages.

3:53 p.m. — Assault, East Washington Street, Athena.

10:06 a.m. — Theft, Trolley Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

3:11 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Stateline Road; no injuries, one vehicle towed from scene.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

1:10 a.m. — John A. Smith Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Sunday

5:28 p.m. — Kristina M. Lambert, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Saturday

11:03 p.m. — Bradford S. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

1:55 p.m. — Caitlin M. Speich, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

College Place

Today

5:15 a.m. — Mark S. Zabor, for investigation of controlled substance possession with intent to deliver.

Sunday

11:13 p.m. — David F. Stefanovic, for investigation of being a fugitive.

4 p.m. — Thomas G. Brummer, for investigation of stolen vehicle and controlled substance possession with intent to deliver, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, obstructing a law enforcement officer and DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

3:18 p.m. — Nathan D.R. Sherbahn, for investigation of delivering narcotics to person under age 18.

1:49 p.m. — Erica J. Martinez, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Saturday

5:38 p.m. — Walter C. Hartwell Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Saturday

8:06 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Frog Hollow and Fredrickson roads; no injuries, unknown damages.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.