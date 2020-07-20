LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:27 p.m. — Criminal trespassing, SHIFT boutique, 2 N. Spokane St.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
8:52 p.m. — Cessna Citation Bravo aircraft hard landing from 15 feet after takeoff, Martin Field Airport, College Place; two occupants uninjured. Propeller was damaged and tail split from the fuselage.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
6:19 a.m. — Graffiti, 400 block South Main Street.
Saturday
10:07 p.m. — Vehicle struck parked vehicle, 600 block Northwest Eighth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
7:04 p.m. — Criminal mischief, South State Street, Weston.
4:41 p.m. — Fight, Hunt Avenue and Garfield Street, Athena.
4:29 p.m. — Harassment, Van Buren Street and Hunt Avenue, Athena.
2:19 p.m. — Trespassing, South Water Street, Weston.
12 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, South Water Street, Weston.
Friday
9:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Stateline Road and Highway 339, Milton-Freewater; blocking, unknown injuries or damages.
3:53 p.m. — Assault, East Washington Street, Athena.
10:06 a.m. — Theft, Trolley Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
3:11 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 11 and Stateline Road; no injuries, one vehicle towed from scene.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
1:10 a.m. — John A. Smith Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Sunday
5:28 p.m. — Kristina M. Lambert, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Saturday
11:03 p.m. — Bradford S. Johnson, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
1:55 p.m. — Caitlin M. Speich, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
College Place
Today
5:15 a.m. — Mark S. Zabor, for investigation of controlled substance possession with intent to deliver.
Sunday
11:13 p.m. — David F. Stefanovic, for investigation of being a fugitive.
4 p.m. — Thomas G. Brummer, for investigation of stolen vehicle and controlled substance possession with intent to deliver, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, obstructing a law enforcement officer and DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
3:18 p.m. — Nathan D.R. Sherbahn, for investigation of delivering narcotics to person under age 18.
1:49 p.m. — Erica J. Martinez, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Saturday
5:38 p.m. — Walter C. Hartwell Jr., for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Saturday
8:06 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Frog Hollow and Fredrickson roads; no injuries, unknown damages.