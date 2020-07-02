U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

9:15 a.m. — Graffiti, Marie Dorian Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Today

2:29 a.m. — Sheri R. Hopper, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.

Wednesday

2:51 p.m. — Darnold W. Smith Jr., for investigation of being a fugitive.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

8 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett, for investigation of DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

10:15 a.m. — Allison A. Uhl, for investigation of DOC violation.

Columbia County

Wednesday

11:53 p.m. — Jason R. Wilson, for investigation of felony harassment-threats to kill.

Tags

