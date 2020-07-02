LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — Graffiti, Marie Dorian Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Today
2:29 a.m. — Sheri R. Hopper, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession.
Wednesday
2:51 p.m. — Darnold W. Smith Jr., for investigation of being a fugitive.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
8 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett, for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
10:15 a.m. — Allison A. Uhl, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Wednesday
11:53 p.m. — Jason R. Wilson, for investigation of felony harassment-threats to kill.