LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:15 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, car damaged, 200 block of North Sixth Avenue.
10:22 a.m. — Assault, 1800 block of Leonard Drive.
Wednesday
5:21 p.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 100 block of Boyer Avenue.
July 11
12:31 p.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 1600 block of Cambridge Drive.
June 30
12:30 p.m. — Theft, YWCA of Walla Walla, 213 S. First Ave.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
12:10 p.m. — Alexis Suarez Fernandez, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.
Friday
9:10 a.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of a DOC violation.
10:50 p.m. — Jazrale L. Ruston, for investigation of a DOC violation and failure to comply.
College Place
Friday
2 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of a DOC violation.
5:04 p.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger, for investigation of burglary and third-degree theft.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire Protection District 6
Saturday
3:25 p.m. — Fire in wheat field, near intersection of Ash Hollow and Johnson roads north of Touchet. Burned standing wheat and stubble. Likely started by combine. Burned about 75 acres, contained in about 30 minutes.