LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

9:15 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, car damaged, 200 block of North Sixth Avenue.

10:22 a.m. — Assault, 1800 block of Leonard Drive.

Wednesday

5:21 p.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 100 block of Boyer Avenue.

July 11

12:31 p.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 1600 block of Cambridge Drive.

June 30

12:30 p.m. — Theft, YWCA of Walla Walla, 213 S. First Ave.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

12:10 p.m. — Alexis Suarez Fernandez, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment and felony harassment.

Friday

9:10 a.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of a DOC violation.

10:50 p.m. — Jazrale L. Ruston, for investigation of a DOC violation and failure to comply.

College Place

Friday

2 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, for investigation of a DOC violation.

5:04 p.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger, for investigation of burglary and third-degree theft.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire Protection District 6

Saturday

3:25 p.m. — Fire in wheat field, near intersection of Ash Hollow and Johnson roads north of Touchet. Burned standing wheat and stubble. Likely started by combine. Burned about 75 acres, contained in about 30 minutes.

 

