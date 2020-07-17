LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:33 p.m. — Assault, North Water Street, Weston.
4:29 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Pine Creek Road, Weston.
2:42 p.m. — Theft, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:39 p.m. — Salud Lara-Diaz, for investigation of first-degree child molestation, second-degree child sex charge, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and felony harassment-threats to kill.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
6:51 p.m. — Ezekiel R. Mentell, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, no contact order violation-domestic violence and DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
11:55 a.m. — Brandie L. Gore, for investigation of DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
9:35 p.m. — Christopher S. Tucker, for investigation of felony probation violation.
10:42 a.m. — Gabriel L. Bercier, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Columbia County
Today
5:49 a.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of third-degree assault.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
3:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Stateline Road and County Road 448; no injuries and unknown damages.