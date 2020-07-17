U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:33 p.m. — Assault, North Water Street, Weston.

4:29 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Pine Creek Road, Weston.

2:42 p.m. — Theft, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:39 p.m. — Salud Lara-Diaz, for investigation of first-degree child molestation, second-degree child sex charge, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and felony harassment-threats to kill.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

6:51 p.m. — Ezekiel R. Mentell, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, no contact order violation-domestic violence and DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

11:55 a.m. — Brandie L. Gore, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

9:35 p.m. — Christopher S. Tucker, for investigation of felony probation violation.

10:42 a.m. — Gabriel L. Bercier, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Columbia County

Today

5:49 a.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of third-degree assault.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

3:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Stateline Road and County Road 448; no injuries and unknown damages.

