LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block West Alder Street; man and woman arrested.

11 a.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 Rose St.; man arrested.

9:28 a.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Rose Street.

College Place

Wednesday

6:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Sixth Street and Date Avenue; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County

Monday

3:16 p.m. — Items stolen from storage unit, 400 block Main Street, Burbank.

10:45 a.m. — Meat stolen from outdoor freezer, 00 block Locust Street, Touchet.

Sunday

5:10 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.

3:05 a.m. — Unoccupied vehicle struck fence, 300 block Last Chance Road, Walla Walla.

Saturday

8:44 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Lowden Gardena Road and U.S. Highway 12, Touchet.

2:22 p.m. — Truck stolen, Hood Park, 2339 Ice Harbor Road, Burbank.

8:41 a.m. — Theft from vehicle, 3300 block Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.

Friday

10:32 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla County Jail.

6:16 p.m. — Theft, Old Milton Highway and Peppers Bridge Road, Walla Walla.

10:03 a.m. — Furnishings/kitchen items stolen, 2400 block South Third Avenue.

July 8

12:25 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1600 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

July 6

5:37 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 800 block Northeast Spitzenburg Street, Walla Walla.

2:55 p.m. — Assault, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.

July 1

6:37 p.m. — Burglary, 1800 block Shelton Road, Walla Walla.

June 26

1:01 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:44 p.m. — Prowler, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

7:50 p.m. — Trespassing, North Second Street, Athena.

5:08 p.m. — Theft, Milton-Freewater Ranch & Home, 85342 Highway 11.

4:53 p.m. — Trespassing, South Water Street, Weston.

4:30 p.m. — Theft, North Fourth Street, Athena.

10:47 a.m. — Burglary, North Main Street, Athena.

9:29 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

11:46 a.m. — Quinnton A. Baxter, for investigation of DOC violation, using drug paraphernalia, making false/misleading statements to a public servant and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

6:36 p.m. — Kyle E. Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation.

7:58 p.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

9:17 a.m. — Todd E. Burwell, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:56 p.m. — Tree limb on power line caused fire, Alder and Division streets; no injuries or structures threatened, road blocked off until power company fixed it.

