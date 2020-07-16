LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block West Alder Street; man and woman arrested.
11 a.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 Rose St.; man arrested.
9:28 a.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Rose Street.
College Place
Wednesday
6:08 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Sixth Street and Date Avenue; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:16 p.m. — Items stolen from storage unit, 400 block Main Street, Burbank.
10:45 a.m. — Meat stolen from outdoor freezer, 00 block Locust Street, Touchet.
Sunday
5:10 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
3:05 a.m. — Unoccupied vehicle struck fence, 300 block Last Chance Road, Walla Walla.
Saturday
8:44 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Lowden Gardena Road and U.S. Highway 12, Touchet.
2:22 p.m. — Truck stolen, Hood Park, 2339 Ice Harbor Road, Burbank.
8:41 a.m. — Theft from vehicle, 3300 block Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.
Friday
10:32 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Walla Walla County Jail.
6:16 p.m. — Theft, Old Milton Highway and Peppers Bridge Road, Walla Walla.
10:03 a.m. — Furnishings/kitchen items stolen, 2400 block South Third Avenue.
July 8
12:25 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 1600 block Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
July 6
5:37 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 800 block Northeast Spitzenburg Street, Walla Walla.
2:55 p.m. — Assault, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
July 1
6:37 p.m. — Burglary, 1800 block Shelton Road, Walla Walla.
June 26
1:01 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:44 p.m. — Prowler, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:50 p.m. — Trespassing, North Second Street, Athena.
5:08 p.m. — Theft, Milton-Freewater Ranch & Home, 85342 Highway 11.
4:53 p.m. — Trespassing, South Water Street, Weston.
4:30 p.m. — Theft, North Fourth Street, Athena.
10:47 a.m. — Burglary, North Main Street, Athena.
9:29 a.m. — Theft, North Water Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
11:46 a.m. — Quinnton A. Baxter, for investigation of DOC violation, using drug paraphernalia, making false/misleading statements to a public servant and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
6:36 p.m. — Kyle E. Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation.
7:58 p.m. — Richard T. Berglund, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
9:17 a.m. — Todd E. Burwell, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:56 p.m. — Tree limb on power line caused fire, Alder and Division streets; no injuries or structures threatened, road blocked off until power company fixed it.