U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

12:09 a.m. — Theft, 600 block East Rose Street.

Tuesday

5:07 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block South Clinton Street.

1:24 p.m. — Assault, Heritage Square Park, 116 E. Main St.

10:12 a.m. — Cell phone stolen, 1400 block Portland Avenue.

7:21 a.m. — Graffiti, Pioneer Park restrooms, 940 E. Alder St.

Monday

3:30 p.m. — Property stolen, 400 block North Fifth Avenue.

Thursday

3:14 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.

June 30

9:49 a.m. — Extortion/blackmail, 00 block Whitman Street.

College Place

Today

6:29 a.m. — Several mailboxes ransacked, 100 block Southeast Rodeo Loop.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:42 a.m. — Graffiti, Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

11:05 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St.

9:27 p.m. — Harassment, West Jefferson Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

11:25 p.m. — Tyler M. Usko, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:46 a.m. — Jon Paul Saunders, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

10:46 a.m. — Darin Penner Watt, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

3:43 p.m. — Osvaldo Padilla Castro, for investigation of first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Washington State Patrol

Today

1:38 a.m. — Frank Baxter Jr., for investigation of DUI.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:01 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

2:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Parish Street and Tausick Way; no blockages or hospital transports, unknown damages.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Tuesday

3:09 p.m. — Natural cover fire, Beet and Stateline roads; less than an acre, no injuries or structures threatened.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.