LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
12:09 a.m. — Theft, 600 block East Rose Street.
Tuesday
5:07 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block South Clinton Street.
1:24 p.m. — Assault, Heritage Square Park, 116 E. Main St.
10:12 a.m. — Cell phone stolen, 1400 block Portland Avenue.
7:21 a.m. — Graffiti, Pioneer Park restrooms, 940 E. Alder St.
Monday
3:30 p.m. — Property stolen, 400 block North Fifth Avenue.
Thursday
3:14 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.
June 30
9:49 a.m. — Extortion/blackmail, 00 block Whitman Street.
College Place
Today
6:29 a.m. — Several mailboxes ransacked, 100 block Southeast Rodeo Loop.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
6:42 a.m. — Graffiti, Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:05 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St.
9:27 p.m. — Harassment, West Jefferson Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:25 p.m. — Tyler M. Usko, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:46 a.m. — Jon Paul Saunders, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
10:46 a.m. — Darin Penner Watt, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
3:43 p.m. — Osvaldo Padilla Castro, for investigation of first-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Washington State Patrol
Today
1:38 a.m. — Frank Baxter Jr., for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:01 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
2:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Parish Street and Tausick Way; no blockages or hospital transports, unknown damages.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Tuesday
3:09 p.m. — Natural cover fire, Beet and Stateline roads; less than an acre, no injuries or structures threatened.