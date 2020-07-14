U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11 p.m. — Assault, 800 block Estrella Avenue.

Sunday

7:45 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.

Thursday

3:19 p.m. — Trespassing, 1600 block West Poplar Street; man arrested.

12:11 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Fifth Avenue; woman arrested.

Wednesday

11:26 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block East Rose Street.

June 29

6:51 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block East Main Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

10:20 p.m. — Robert P. Burgess, for investigation of DOC violation.

College Place

Monday

10:45 a.m. — Tyler J. Hays, for investigation of DOC violation and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Monday

5 p.m. — Rodrigo Campos, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Monday

10 p.m. — Vehicle struck house, 200 block Prospect Avenue; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

Saturday

3:48 p.m. — One vehicle off road, Pikes Peak and Cottonwood roads; no transports, unknown damages.

