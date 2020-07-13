U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

3:45 p.m. — Robbery, 300 block Grape Street.

3:11 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block Penrose Street.

7:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl/theft, 700 block Lincoln Street.

Saturday

5:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block North Third Avenue.

2:04 p.m. — Vehicle’s bumper damaged overnight, 1000 block North Clinton Street.

11:19 a.m. — Assault-domestic violence, 600 block Chase Avenue.

3:09 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.

12:32 a.m. — Assault-domestic violence, 13th and Rees avenues.

Friday

7:03 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block West Birch Street.

3:50 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.

1:44 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block K Street.

8:08 a.m. — Theft, 00 block South Second Avenue.

7:30 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Hobson Street.

2:07 a.m. — Obstruction, Alder and Marcus streets; man arrested.

Thursday

2:14 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Wilbur Avenue and Alder Street; man arrested.

July 6

4:50 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Catherine Street.

9:19 a.m. — Tools stolen, 700 block Edith Avenue.

June 26

10:37 a.m. — Television stolen, 900 block Hobson Street.

June 9

9:11 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block West Moore Street.

Jan. 18

10:21 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized, Alder and Park streets.

Umatilla County

Sunday

6:22 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Currant Street, Athena.

4:30 p.m. — Telephone harassment, South Normal Street, Weston.

11:33 a.m. — Theft, East Mill Street, Weston.

Saturday

4:51 p.m. — Theft, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:35 p.m. — Vehicle fire, NAPA Auto Parts, 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

8:35 a.m. — Trespassing, Cayuse Vineyards Production Studio, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

8:33 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

5:05 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Saturday

5:57 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Saturday

6:35 p.m. — Jack D. Graham, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

9:30 p.m. — Miguel A. Ledesma Alvarado, for investigation of strangulation-aggravated assault, felony fourth-degree assault and harassment.

3:45 p.m. — Johnathan G. Rosencrans, for investigation of felony probation violation and being a fugitive.

Saturday

8:40 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez, for investigation of strangulation-aggravated assault, menacing and harassment.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

4:53 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, 5000 block Harvey Shaw Road; no injuries, unknown damages.

Saturday

12:07 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Alder and Roosevelt streets; no hospital transports, unknown damages.

Friday

7:01 p.m. — Tree on power lines, Second Avenue and Cherokee Street; no fire on arrival, power company fixed the problem, lines not broken.

8:55 a.m. — Vehicle rollover, Stateline and Burlingame roads; responders canceled in route.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Friday

3:02 a.m. — Power pole fire, area of Duffy Lane and Wilbur Avenue; fire out on arrival, power company took over.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.