LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
3:45 p.m. — Robbery, 300 block Grape Street.
3:11 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block Penrose Street.
7:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl/theft, 700 block Lincoln Street.
Saturday
5:42 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block North Third Avenue.
2:04 p.m. — Vehicle’s bumper damaged overnight, 1000 block North Clinton Street.
11:19 a.m. — Assault-domestic violence, 600 block Chase Avenue.
3:09 a.m. — Theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
12:32 a.m. — Assault-domestic violence, 13th and Rees avenues.
Friday
7:03 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block West Birch Street.
3:50 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
1:44 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block K Street.
8:08 a.m. — Theft, 00 block South Second Avenue.
7:30 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Hobson Street.
2:07 a.m. — Obstruction, Alder and Marcus streets; man arrested.
Thursday
2:14 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Wilbur Avenue and Alder Street; man arrested.
July 6
4:50 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Catherine Street.
9:19 a.m. — Tools stolen, 700 block Edith Avenue.
June 26
10:37 a.m. — Television stolen, 900 block Hobson Street.
June 9
9:11 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 600 block West Moore Street.
Jan. 18
10:21 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized, Alder and Park streets.
Umatilla County
Sunday
6:22 p.m. — Criminal mischief, East Currant Street, Athena.
4:30 p.m. — Telephone harassment, South Normal Street, Weston.
11:33 a.m. — Theft, East Mill Street, Weston.
Saturday
4:51 p.m. — Theft, Schubert Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:35 p.m. — Vehicle fire, NAPA Auto Parts, 1124 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
8:35 a.m. — Trespassing, Cayuse Vineyards Production Studio, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:33 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater; nothing further.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
5:05 p.m. — Farnum S. Smart, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Saturday
5:57 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Saturday
6:35 p.m. — Jack D. Graham, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
9:30 p.m. — Miguel A. Ledesma Alvarado, for investigation of strangulation-aggravated assault, felony fourth-degree assault and harassment.
3:45 p.m. — Johnathan G. Rosencrans, for investigation of felony probation violation and being a fugitive.
Saturday
8:40 p.m. — Alexis Gutierrez, for investigation of strangulation-aggravated assault, menacing and harassment.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
4:53 a.m. — Single-vehicle collision, 5000 block Harvey Shaw Road; no injuries, unknown damages.
Saturday
12:07 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Alder and Roosevelt streets; no hospital transports, unknown damages.
Friday
7:01 p.m. — Tree on power lines, Second Avenue and Cherokee Street; no fire on arrival, power company fixed the problem, lines not broken.
8:55 a.m. — Vehicle rollover, Stateline and Burlingame roads; responders canceled in route.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Friday
3:02 a.m. — Power pole fire, area of Duffy Lane and Wilbur Avenue; fire out on arrival, power company took over.