U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

9:23 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 800 block Vining Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

8:07 a.m. — Trespassing, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

3:14 p.m. — Theft, Trumbull Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla

Thursday

9:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.

2:25 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Second Avenue.

5:54 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block of East Isaacs Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

1:32 p.m. — Pool damaged, 00 block Last Chance Road.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:10 p.m. — Semi-truck hit light pole, debris on road, North Ninth Avenue and West Rose Street.

3:07 p.m. — Truck on fire, West Rose Street and North 13th Avenue.

5:23 p.m. — Blocking accident, Howard and East Chestnut streets. No injuries.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

7:02 p.m. — Wheat field fire, near intersection of Harvey Shaw and Loney roads. About 2 acres in size. District 4, District 8 and Walla Walla Fire Department responded.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

3:03 p.m. — Elijah C. Lesser, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree theft, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.

 

