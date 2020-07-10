LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
9:23 a.m. — Vehicle egged, 800 block Vining Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
8:07 a.m. — Trespassing, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
3:14 p.m. — Theft, Trumbull Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.
2:25 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Second Avenue.
5:54 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block of East Isaacs Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
1:32 p.m. — Pool damaged, 00 block Last Chance Road.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:10 p.m. — Semi-truck hit light pole, debris on road, North Ninth Avenue and West Rose Street.
3:07 p.m. — Truck on fire, West Rose Street and North 13th Avenue.
5:23 p.m. — Blocking accident, Howard and East Chestnut streets. No injuries.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
7:02 p.m. — Wheat field fire, near intersection of Harvey Shaw and Loney roads. About 2 acres in size. District 4, District 8 and Walla Walla Fire Department responded.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:03 p.m. — Elijah C. Lesser, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree theft, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.