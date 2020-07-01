LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
7:01 p.m. — Trespassing, 700 block West Alder Street; man arrested.
Friday
1:46 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
11:54 a.m. — Bicycle rack stolen, Hood Park, 2339 Ice Harbor Road, Burbank.
Friday
9:46 p.m. — Man ran over by own vehicle 200 block Balm Street; taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, sheriff’s office refused to release name.
9:43 p.m. — Theft, 400 block McKinney Road, Walla Walla.
Thursday
9:18 p.m. — Three juveniles allegedly spray-painting graffiti, Reservoir Road and Tausick Way, Walla Walla.
5:44 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.
10:02 a.m. — Riding lawnmower stolen, 200 block Ray Boulevard, Burbank.
June 24
4:20 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
June 23
10:27 a.m. — Assault, 500 block Northwest Evans Avenue, Walla Walla.
June 19
4:41 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 1300 block Barleen Drive, Walla Walla.
March 6
4:04 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block Monroe Street, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
11:36 a.m. — Someone attempted to set bench on fire, break into shed, 600 block North Russell Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
2:36 p.m. — Theft, Winn Road, Weston.
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
7 a.m. — Two-vehicle, one semi-tractor trailer collision, 1 mile west of Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 12; no hospital transports, minor blockage, one car totaled.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
12:12 a.m. — Cassandra R. Cortez, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Tuesday
3:33 p.m. — Sylvester Cantu Lopez Jr., for investigation of felony harassment-domestic violence, felony intimidating a public servant and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.
Walla Walla County
Today
3:30 a.m. — Quinnton A. Baxter, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
3:30 a.m. — Micah L. Busby, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:01 p.m. — James E. May, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Saturday
7:11 p.m. — Cooking fire in backyard, 1222 Tillamook St.; contained and no action taken.
Friday
11:58 p.m. — Truck fire, former Kmart, 2200 Isaacs Ave.; no injuries, out on arrival, maybe caused by electrical malfunction.
3:13 p.m. — Cooking fire, 1338 University St; house evacuated, man burned, but refused transport, estimated damage about $50,000.