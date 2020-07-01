U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

7:01 p.m. — Trespassing, 700 block West Alder Street; man arrested.

Friday

1:46 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

11:54 a.m. — Bicycle rack stolen, Hood Park, 2339 Ice Harbor Road, Burbank.

Friday

9:46 p.m. — Man ran over by own vehicle 200 block Balm Street; taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, sheriff’s office refused to release name.

9:43 p.m. — Theft, 400 block McKinney Road, Walla Walla.

Thursday

9:18 p.m. — Three juveniles allegedly spray-painting graffiti, Reservoir Road and Tausick Way, Walla Walla.

5:44 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 00 block Farmland Road, Walla Walla.

10:02 a.m. — Riding lawnmower stolen, 200 block Ray Boulevard, Burbank.

June 24

4:20 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.

June 23

10:27 a.m. — Assault, 500 block Northwest Evans Avenue, Walla Walla.

June 19

4:41 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 1300 block Barleen Drive, Walla Walla.

March 6

4:04 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block Monroe Street, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

11:36 a.m. — Someone attempted to set bench on fire, break into shed, 600 block North Russell Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

2:36 p.m. — Theft, Winn Road, Weston.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

7 a.m. — Two-vehicle, one semi-tractor trailer collision, 1 mile west of Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 12; no hospital transports, minor blockage, one car totaled.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

12:12 a.m. — Cassandra R. Cortez, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday

3:33 p.m. — Sylvester Cantu Lopez Jr., for investigation of felony harassment-domestic violence, felony intimidating a public servant and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Walla Walla County

Today

3:30 a.m. — Quinnton A. Baxter, for investigation of two counts controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

3:30 a.m. — Micah L. Busby, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:01 p.m. — James E. May, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Saturday

7:11 p.m. — Cooking fire in backyard, 1222 Tillamook St.; contained and no action taken.

Friday

11:58 p.m. — Truck fire, former Kmart, 2200 Isaacs Ave.; no injuries, out on arrival, maybe caused by electrical malfunction.

3:13 p.m. — Cooking fire, 1338 University St; house evacuated, man burned, but refused transport, estimated damage about $50,000.

