Umatilla County

Monday

9:56 a.m. — Harassment, Athena-Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., in Weston.

9:38 a.m. — Trespass, Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., in Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

12:56 — Counterfeit $100 bill passed at Wine Valley Golf Course Pro Shop, 177 Wine Valley Road.

11:09 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of Main Street, in Burbank.

Friday

10:20 a.m. — Fraudulent debit card charges, 1700 block of Old Milton Hwy.

June 2

12:42 p.m. — Smith & Wesson handgun lost in the Walla Walla River while kayaking, Byrnes Road and Maiden Road, in Touchet.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

6:02 p.m. — Xavyon Morales, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, carrying a pistol, possessing a pistol as a minor and use of drug paraphernalia.

11:20 a.m. — Sylvester C. Lopez Junior, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle and not having a valid operator’s license.

Umatilla County

Monday

11:30 p.m. — Shayrena L. Johnson, for investigation of burglary and two misdemeanors.

Department of Corrections

Monday

5:00 p.m. — Kenneth F. Hutchings Jr. Junior, for investigation of a DOC violation.

3:38 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.

12:00 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of a DOC violation.

11:30 a.m. — Brandie L. Gore, for investigation of a DOC violation.

9:34 a.m. — Brian C. Hughes, for investigation of a DOC violation.

