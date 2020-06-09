LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Monday
9:56 a.m. — Harassment, Athena-Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., in Weston.
9:38 a.m. — Trespass, Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., in Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
12:56 — Counterfeit $100 bill passed at Wine Valley Golf Course Pro Shop, 177 Wine Valley Road.
11:09 a.m. — Theft, 200 block of Main Street, in Burbank.
Friday
10:20 a.m. — Fraudulent debit card charges, 1700 block of Old Milton Hwy.
June 2
12:42 p.m. — Smith & Wesson handgun lost in the Walla Walla River while kayaking, Byrnes Road and Maiden Road, in Touchet.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
6:02 p.m. — Xavyon Morales, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, carrying a pistol, possessing a pistol as a minor and use of drug paraphernalia.
11:20 a.m. — Sylvester C. Lopez Junior, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle and not having a valid operator’s license.
Umatilla County
Monday
11:30 p.m. — Shayrena L. Johnson, for investigation of burglary and two misdemeanors.
Department of Corrections
Monday
5:00 p.m. — Kenneth F. Hutchings Jr. Junior, for investigation of a DOC violation.
3:38 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.
12:00 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of a DOC violation.
11:30 a.m. — Brandie L. Gore, for investigation of a DOC violation.
9:34 a.m. — Brian C. Hughes, for investigation of a DOC violation.