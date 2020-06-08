U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:14 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block South Ninth Avenue; one woman and two men arrested.

Saturday

7:38 p.m. — Wallet stolen, 200 block East Oak Street.

3:39 p.m. — Minivan’s rear window shattered in the last four days, 1600 block Sunset Drive.

2:05 p.m. — Rental fraud, 00 block East Birch Street.

Friday

11:04 p.m. — Vehicle and house egged, 500 block Bryant Avenue.

5:09 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Lewis Street; woman arrested.

1:19 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Catherine Street.

12:31 p.m. — Fraud charges on Gesa account, 700 block West Rose Street.

10:18 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Walnut Street.

Thursday

6:06 a.m. — Rifle stolen from vehicle, 1900 block J Street.

Tuesday

3:59 p.m. — Assault, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.

1:14 p.m. — Delivered medications stolen from porch, 800 block North Main Street.

Feb. 29

10:06 a.m. — Vehicles prowled, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue.

College Place

Friday

12:19 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard at Walmart entrance; no injuries, unknown damages.

Umatilla County

Sunday

8:02 p.m. — Search & rescue, Tollgate.

12:48 p.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.

10:07 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

1:38 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Harris Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

11:02 p.m. — Richard A. Smith, for investigation of controlled-substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and not having a valid operator’s license.

College Place

Saturday

8:13 p.m. — Kimberly T. Callahan, for investigation of second-degree theft.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

12:05 a.m. — Norman J. Gerstner, for investigation of second-degree unlawful weapon use.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

4:51 p.m. — Rain J. Wheeler, for investigation of DUI.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.