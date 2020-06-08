LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:14 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 700 block South Ninth Avenue; one woman and two men arrested.
Saturday
7:38 p.m. — Wallet stolen, 200 block East Oak Street.
3:39 p.m. — Minivan’s rear window shattered in the last four days, 1600 block Sunset Drive.
2:05 p.m. — Rental fraud, 00 block East Birch Street.
Friday
11:04 p.m. — Vehicle and house egged, 500 block Bryant Avenue.
5:09 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Lewis Street; woman arrested.
1:19 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Catherine Street.
12:31 p.m. — Fraud charges on Gesa account, 700 block West Rose Street.
10:18 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Walnut Street.
Thursday
6:06 a.m. — Rifle stolen from vehicle, 1900 block J Street.
Tuesday
3:59 p.m. — Assault, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
1:14 p.m. — Delivered medications stolen from porch, 800 block North Main Street.
Feb. 29
10:06 a.m. — Vehicles prowled, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue.
College Place
Friday
12:19 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard at Walmart entrance; no injuries, unknown damages.
Umatilla County
Sunday
8:02 p.m. — Search & rescue, Tollgate.
12:48 p.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.
10:07 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
1:38 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Harris Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
11:02 p.m. — Richard A. Smith, for investigation of controlled-substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and not having a valid operator’s license.
College Place
Saturday
8:13 p.m. — Kimberly T. Callahan, for investigation of second-degree theft.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
12:05 a.m. — Norman J. Gerstner, for investigation of second-degree unlawful weapon use.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
4:51 p.m. — Rain J. Wheeler, for investigation of DUI.