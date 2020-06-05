LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
3:17 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Second Avenue.
1:14 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block West Cherry Street.
8:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block North Ninth Avenue; man arrested.
College Place
Thursday
6:04 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle within past 24 hours, 00 block North College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:49 a.m. — Trespassing, South Washington Street, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:31 p.m. — Brandon S. Montgomery, for investigation of DOC violation.
7:58 p.m. — Racheal R. Austin, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession, maintaining a building for drug purposes and using drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
9:37 a.m. — Brett L. Card, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:37 a.m. — Robert C. Zabor, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
2:30 p.m. — Dead opossum removed from Mill Creek, Myra Road and Pine Street; caller thought it was a dog.
8:02 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Balm and Center streets; no hospital transports,
Wednesday
8:21 p.m. — Fire in front yard, 2200 block Granite Drive; no injuries, homeowner was putting out fire on arrival.
10:51 a.m. — Car fire, Park Manor Rehabilitation Center, 1710 Plaza Way; almost out on arrival, no injuries.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
Thursday
3:40 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Columbia Street and Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, unknown damages.
Sunday
7:20 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Second Avenue, Milton-Freewater; unknown further.