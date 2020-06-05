U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

3:17 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Second Avenue.

1:14 p.m. — Assault, 1200 block West Cherry Street.

8:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block North Ninth Avenue; man arrested.

College Place

Thursday

6:04 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle within past 24 hours, 00 block North College Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:49 a.m. — Trespassing, South Washington Street, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:31 p.m. — Brandon S. Montgomery, for investigation of DOC violation.

7:58 p.m. — Racheal R. Austin, for investigation of three counts controlled substance possession, maintaining a building for drug purposes and using drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

9:37 a.m. — Brett L. Card, for investigation of DOC violation.

9:37 a.m. — Robert C. Zabor, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

2:30 p.m. — Dead opossum removed from Mill Creek, Myra Road and Pine Street; caller thought it was a dog.

8:02 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Balm and Center streets; no hospital transports,

Wednesday

8:21 p.m. — Fire in front yard, 2200 block Granite Drive; no injuries, homeowner was putting out fire on arrival.

10:51 a.m. — Car fire, Park Manor Rehabilitation Center, 1710 Plaza Way; almost out on arrival, no injuries.

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

Thursday

3:40 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Columbia Street and Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, unknown damages.

Sunday

7:20 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Second Avenue, Milton-Freewater; unknown further.

