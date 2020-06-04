LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:12 a.m. — Trespassing, 700 block West Alder Street; man arrested.
Friday
5:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1700 block Walla Walla Avenue.
College Place
Wednesday
9:10 p.m. — Two fishing poles stolen, 600 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
11:27 a.m. — Vehicle stolen last week, 300 block Orchard Street, Walla Walla.
Friday
2:13 p.m. — Burglary, 2100 block Half Acre Lane, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
5:10 p.m. — Medication stolen from vehicle, 00 block North Columbia Street.
3:39 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Columbia Street and Fifth Avenue; no injuries.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
3:16 a.m. — Tyler W. Reeve, for investigation of DOC violation.
College Place
Wednesday
7:24 p.m. — Monica K. Sanders, for investigation of second-degree theft from a building.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:19 p.m. — Marcalina R. Reymundo, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:15 a.m. — Jaime Torres Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.