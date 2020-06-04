U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:12 a.m. — Trespassing, 700 block West Alder Street; man arrested.

Friday

5:54 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1700 block Walla Walla Avenue.

College Place

Wednesday

9:10 p.m. — Two fishing poles stolen, 600 block Southeast Eighth Street.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

11:27 a.m. — Vehicle stolen last week, 300 block Orchard Street, Walla Walla.

Friday

2:13 p.m. — Burglary, 2100 block Half Acre Lane, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

5:10 p.m. — Medication stolen from vehicle, 00 block North Columbia Street.

3:39 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Columbia Street and Fifth Avenue; no injuries.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

3:16 a.m. — Tyler W. Reeve, for investigation of DOC violation.

College Place

Wednesday

7:24 p.m. — Monica K. Sanders, for investigation of second-degree theft from a building.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:19 p.m. — Marcalina R. Reymundo, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

10:15 a.m. — Jaime Torres Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

