Walla Walla

Monday

3:40 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Elm Street.

Sunday

8:41 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 800 block West Chestnut Street.

9:08 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rees Avenue.

9 a.m. — Metal drop box stolen, Familian Northwest, 824 W. Rose St.

5:49 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Rose Street; suspect arrested.

1:20 a.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue; juvenile arrested after resisting.

Saturday

9:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s emergency room, 401 W. Poplar St.; man arrested.

1:01 a.m. — Assault, 1900 block Melrose Street.

Friday

3:59 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 700 block North Seventh Avenue; man arrested.

2:52 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block North Roosevelt Street.

11:19 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Bush Street.

9:07 a.m. — Fraud/swindle over cyberspace, 800 block Chase Avenue.

Thursday

11:18 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 200 block East Cherry Street.

3:38 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

11:26 a.m. — City vehicle damaged, 200 block East Alder Street.

8:44 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Tausick Way.

June 23

6:19 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block North Clinton Street.

10:47 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block Hobson Street.

June 19

10:33 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Chase Avenue.

June 13

9:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked truck, 600 block Whitman Street; no injuries, under investigation.

May 21

1:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 900 block Willow Street; suspect man found and cited, no injuries.

May 20

12:02 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 00 block East Moore Street.

Milton-Freewater

5:44 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block Dehaven Street.

Umatilla County

Today

5:09 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Monday

9:55 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:22 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.

3:43 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Little Dry Creek Road, Weston.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

Monday

6:48 p.m. — Sandra G. Pantaleon Martinez, for investigation of second-degree assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, attempted unlawful weapon use, reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Today

6:15 a.m. — Transformer fire, 400 block 12th Street; no injuries and out within minutes. College Place Fire Department assisted.

