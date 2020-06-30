LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:40 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Elm Street.
Sunday
8:41 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 800 block West Chestnut Street.
9:08 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rees Avenue.
9 a.m. — Metal drop box stolen, Familian Northwest, 824 W. Rose St.
5:49 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block East Rose Street; suspect arrested.
1:20 a.m. — Graffiti, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue; juvenile arrested after resisting.
Saturday
9:57 p.m. — Trespassing, Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s emergency room, 401 W. Poplar St.; man arrested.
1:01 a.m. — Assault, 1900 block Melrose Street.
Friday
3:59 p.m. — Domestic disturbance, 700 block North Seventh Avenue; man arrested.
2:52 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block North Roosevelt Street.
11:19 a.m. — Assault, 100 block Bush Street.
9:07 a.m. — Fraud/swindle over cyberspace, 800 block Chase Avenue.
Thursday
11:18 p.m. — Drug/narcotic, 200 block East Cherry Street.
3:38 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
11:26 a.m. — City vehicle damaged, 200 block East Alder Street.
8:44 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Tausick Way.
June 23
6:19 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block North Clinton Street.
10:47 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block Hobson Street.
June 19
10:33 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Chase Avenue.
June 13
9:40 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked truck, 600 block Whitman Street; no injuries, under investigation.
May 21
1:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 900 block Willow Street; suspect man found and cited, no injuries.
May 20
12:02 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 00 block East Moore Street.
Milton-Freewater
5:44 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block Dehaven Street.
Umatilla County
Today
5:09 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Monday
9:55 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Steen Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:22 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.
3:43 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Little Dry Creek Road, Weston.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Monday
6:48 p.m. — Sandra G. Pantaleon Martinez, for investigation of second-degree assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, attempted unlawful weapon use, reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Today
6:15 a.m. — Transformer fire, 400 block 12th Street; no injuries and out within minutes. College Place Fire Department assisted.