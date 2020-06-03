U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:14 a.m. — Threats to city employee, Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Avenue; man arrested.

Monday

11:23 p.m. — Narcotics stolen from resident, Brookdale Walla Walla, 1460 The Dalles Military Road.

6:21 p.m. — Assault, 200 block Union Street.

11:41 a.m. — Trespassing, The Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Avenue; man arrested.

May 22

5:36 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block West Elm Street.

College Place

Tuesday

2:13 p.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, 500 block Southeast Magnoni Drive.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

7:12 p.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:32 p.m. — Theft, Wayside Market & Gas, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:18 a.m. — Theft, Step Ahead Learning School, 1256 N. Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

10:37 a.m. — Graffiti, West Ferndale Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:29 a.m. — Harassment, Metalcraft Northwest, Inc., 2840 Melrose Street, Walla Walla.

7:36 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Eighth and Jacquelyn streets, Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Tuesday

12:54 a.m. — Vehicle struck deer, Highway 11, 8 miles south of Athena; no injuries.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:25 p.m. — Auston P. Clifton, for investigation of first-degree assault.

8:15 p.m. — Howard D. Allan III, for investigation of first-degree assault and third-degree theft.

