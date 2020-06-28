ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
7:11 a.m. — Tyler D. Gibson, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
10:10 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, 26, for investigation of unauthorized use of a vehicle, vandalism and being a fugitive.
