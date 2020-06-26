LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Today
2:46 a.m. — Inflatable pool stolen, Davis Avenue and Fourth Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
10:05 p.m. — Money stolen, 100 block Huckleberry Loop.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
12:08 a.m. — Stevie L. Landoni, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
5:25 p.m. — Anthony C. Chicatelli, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Thursday
10:40 p.m. — Taryn C. Leighty, for investigation of one count each of felony parole violation and felony probation violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:18 p.m. — Sedan struck by falling branch, 1000 block East Alder Street; no hospital transports, unknown damage.
1:32 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Wilbur Avenue and Ruth Street; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damage.