U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Today

2:46 a.m. — Inflatable pool stolen, Davis Avenue and Fourth Street.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

10:05 p.m. — Money stolen, 100 block Huckleberry Loop.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Today

12:08 a.m. — Stevie L. Landoni, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using drug paraphernalia and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

5:25 p.m. — Anthony C. Chicatelli, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Thursday

10:40 p.m. — Taryn C. Leighty, for investigation of one count each of felony parole violation and felony probation violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:18 p.m. — Sedan struck by falling branch, 1000 block East Alder Street; no hospital transports, unknown damage.

1:32 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Wilbur Avenue and Ruth Street; no injuries, partially blocking, unknown damage.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.