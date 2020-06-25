LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:46 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 900 block Highland Road.
Tuesday
7:58 p.m. — Robbery, 800 block Willow Street.
June 18
3:05 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
College Place
Wednesday
11:40 a.m. — Window damaged, 200 block Southeast Commercial Drive.
Monday
3:03 p.m. — Graffiti on utility box, Larch Avenue and 12th Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
1:43 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Poplar Street, Burbank.
Monday
11:54 a.m. — Tools stolen from construction site stolen during weekend, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.
June 18
5:54 p.m. — Graffiti, 3300 block Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.
9:51 a.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:20 a.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
2:33 p.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
2:34 p.m. — Camping trailer fire, 2500 block Lexington Place; no injuries, fire out on arrival, cause likely faulty wiring between battery and junction box. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.
College Place
Wednesday
4:02 p.m. — Arborvitae fire, 200 block Damson Avenue; minor exterior damage to nearby apartments and carport, one vehicle very damaged, all out within 10 minutes, no injuries. Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.