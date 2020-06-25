U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:46 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 900 block Highland Road.

Tuesday

7:58 p.m. — Robbery, 800 block Willow Street.

June 18

3:05 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

College Place

Wednesday

11:40 a.m. — Window damaged, 200 block Southeast Commercial Drive.

Monday

3:03 p.m. — Graffiti on utility box, Larch Avenue and 12th Street.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

1:43 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Poplar Street, Burbank.

Monday

11:54 a.m. — Tools stolen from construction site stolen during weekend, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road, Walla Walla.

June 18

5:54 p.m. — Graffiti, 3300 block Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:58 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.

9:51 a.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:20 a.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

2:33 p.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:34 p.m. — Camping trailer fire, 2500 block Lexington Place; no injuries, fire out on arrival, cause likely faulty wiring between battery and junction box. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.

College Place

Wednesday

4:02 p.m. — Arborvitae fire, 200 block Damson Avenue; minor exterior damage to nearby apartments and carport, one vehicle very damaged, all out within 10 minutes, no injuries. Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.

