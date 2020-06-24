LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:27 p.m. — Bicycles stolen, 700 block Newell Street.
1:07 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.
1 p.m. — License plate stolen, 600 block Liberty Street.
8:30 a.m. — Indecent exposure, Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street.
Sunday
8:38 p.m. — Backpack stolen, Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Ave.
5:58 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 700 block Clark Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
12:33 p.m. — Harassment, Tum A Lum and East Appleton roads, Milton-Freewater.
8:19 a.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:38 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:49 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of second-degree robbery and residential burglary.