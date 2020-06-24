U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:27 p.m. — Bicycles stolen, 700 block Newell Street.

1:07 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block North Seventh Avenue.

1 p.m. — License plate stolen, 600 block Liberty Street.

8:30 a.m. — Indecent exposure, Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Sunday

8:38 p.m. — Backpack stolen, Jefferson Park, 750 Sprague Ave.

5:58 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 700 block Clark Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

12:33 p.m. — Harassment, Tum A Lum and East Appleton roads, Milton-Freewater.

8:19 a.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:38 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of DOC violation.

8:49 p.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of second-degree robbery and residential burglary.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.