LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Monday
5:44 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
9:26 a.m. — Vehicle damaged, 500 block North Main Street.
6:24 a.m. — Spray-painted vehicle, 1400 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
12:04 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.
9:57 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
3:18 p.m. — Kenneth F. Hutchings Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Monday
4:40 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of DOC violation.