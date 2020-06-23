U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Monday

5:44 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 400 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.

9:26 a.m. — Vehicle damaged, 500 block North Main Street.

6:24 a.m. — Spray-painted vehicle, 1400 block South Main Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

12:04 p.m. — Trespassing, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., Milton-Freewater.

9:57 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

3:18 p.m. — Kenneth F. Hutchings Jr., for investigation of DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Monday

4:40 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz, for investigation of DOC violation.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.