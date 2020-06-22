LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
6:53 p.m. — Speaker stolen from vehicle, AMF Auto Repair, 705 N. Main St.
Umatilla County
Sunday
10:41 p.m. — Burglary, Watts Road, Weston.
8:59 p.m. — Burglary, Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse, 84581 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9:17 a.m. — Theft, South Fork Walla Walla River, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
12:23 p.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:14 p.m. — Harassment, Lone Fir Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:09 a.m. — Trespassing, Ingle Chapel Congregational Church, 85372 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
9:48 p.m. — Harassment, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:53 p.m. — Harassment, Centerville R.V. Park, West Sherman Street, Athena.
Washington State Patrol
Saturday
3:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 341, Walla Walla; 54-year-old woman from Yelm taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; possible pending charges against Walla Walla driver. Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Saturday
12:32 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.
3:11 a.m. — David C. Garcia, for investigation of two counts of controlled substance possession.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
7:50 p.m. — Stephen R. Gipson, for investigation of felony driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Friday
3:02 p.m. — Rebecca Hodges, for investigation of unlawful meth possession, supplying contraband and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Columbia County
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — Lee Anne Andrews, for investigation of controlled substance possession and manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Thursday
12:26 p.m. — Isabelle Gutierrez, for investigation of manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and third-degree theft.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Sunday
12:01 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Reser Road and Fern Avenue; no injuries reported and unknown damages.