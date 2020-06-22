U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

6:53 p.m. — Speaker stolen from vehicle, AMF Auto Repair, 705 N. Main St.

Umatilla County

Sunday

10:41 p.m. — Burglary, Watts Road, Weston.

8:59 p.m. — Burglary, Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse, 84581 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

9:17 a.m. — Theft, South Fork Walla Walla River, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

12:23 p.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:14 p.m. — Harassment, Lone Fir Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:09 a.m. — Trespassing, Ingle Chapel Congregational Church, 85372 Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

9:48 p.m. — Harassment, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:53 p.m. — Harassment, Centerville R.V. Park, West Sherman Street, Athena.

Washington State Patrol

Saturday

3:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, U.S. Highway 12, milepost 341, Walla Walla; 54-year-old woman from Yelm  taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center; possible pending charges against Walla Walla driver. Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also responded.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Saturday

12:32 p.m. — Heidi R. Williams, for investigation of DOC violation.

3:11 a.m. — David C. Garcia, for investigation of two counts of controlled substance possession.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

7:50 p.m. — Stephen R. Gipson, for investigation of felony driving with a suspended/revoked license.

Friday

3:02 p.m. — Rebecca Hodges, for investigation of unlawful meth possession, supplying contraband and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Columbia County

Saturday

1:30 p.m. — Lee Anne Andrews, for investigation of controlled substance possession and manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Thursday

12:26 p.m. — Isabelle Gutierrez, for investigation of manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and third-degree theft.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Sunday

12:01 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Reser Road and Fern Avenue; no injuries reported and unknown damages.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.