LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Friday
10:13 a.m. — Car prowl, change stolen from vehicle, window scratched, 100 block of Raspberry Loop.
ARRESTS
Washington State Patrol
Friday
8:04 p.m. — Cristopher E. Osborn, for investigation of a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act by either manufacturing, delivering or possessing a hallucinogenic drug with intent to distribute and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Friday
1:59 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of a DOC violation.