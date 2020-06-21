U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

10:13 a.m. — Car prowl, change stolen from vehicle, window scratched, 100 block of Raspberry Loop.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Friday

8:04 p.m. — Cristopher E. Osborn, for investigation of a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act by either manufacturing, delivering or possessing a hallucinogenic drug with intent to distribute and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Department of Corrections

Friday

1:59 p.m. — Danyale N. Walker, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also writes about business news in the Valley and covers a variety of others topics on occasion. He enjoys making music and puns.