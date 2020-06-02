LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:56 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Third Avenue.
12:53 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 1800 block Melrose Street.
Sunday
4:50 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue; woman cited and released.
10:23 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Village Way.
8:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block Melrose Street.
4:20 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 2000 block Lark Drive.
Saturday
10:11 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street; woman arrested.
5:30 p.m. — Cash/credit card stolen from home within past couple days, 100 block East Birch Street.
4:28 p.m. — Vehicle possibly stolen, Oak and Spokane streets.
1:30 p.m. — Collision, Cherry Street and Ninth Avenue.
12:05 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block Wellington Avenue.
8:15 a.m. — Generator stolen from truck/trailer, 500 block East Rees Avenue.
Friday
11 p.m. — Man cited, released for urinating on sidewalk, Alder Street and Second Avenue.
7:24 p.m. — Gang graffiti on sidewalk, 500 block South Roosevelt Street.
4:40 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 600 block Wayne Lane.
3:55 p.m. — Extortion/blackmail, 400 block Cedar Street.
2:50 p.m. — Liquor violation, Eastgate Lions Park, 2140 Tacoma Street.
10:10 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 2800 block Isaacs Avenue.
9:24 a.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.
8:57 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block Winnebago Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
1:10 p.m. — Two deputies assaulted, 00 block Birch Street, Burbank.
Friday
10:57 a.m. — Burglary, 26800 block Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.
8:12 a.m. — Theft, 500 block West Langdon Road, Walla Walla.
May 8
12:47 p.m. — Fraudulent unemployment claim, 00 block York Street, Walla Walla.
May 1
11:19 a.m. — Theft, 4700 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:46 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
9:28 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:31 p.m. — Menacing, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.
1:50 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Griggs and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
2 p.m. — Oven fire, Marjorie Terrace, 817 N. Main Street; no injuries, out on arrival.
Saturday
9:23 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Coffee Cravings, 801 W. Poplar Street; no hospital transports.
Walla Walla County Fire District 4
Saturday
2:38 a.m. — Vehicle collided with pole, 1400 block Old Milton Highway; no vehicle transports.