U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

12:56 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Third Avenue.

12:53 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 1800 block Melrose Street.

Sunday

4:50 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue; woman cited and released.

10:23 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Village Way.

8:57 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1200 block Melrose Street.

4:20 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 2000 block Lark Drive.

Saturday

10:11 p.m. — Assault, 300 block Grape Street; woman arrested.

5:30 p.m. — Cash/credit card stolen from home within past couple days, 100 block East Birch Street.

4:28 p.m. — Vehicle possibly stolen, Oak and Spokane streets.

1:30 p.m. — Collision, Cherry Street and Ninth Avenue.

12:05 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block Wellington Avenue.

8:15 a.m. — Generator stolen from truck/trailer, 500 block East Rees Avenue.

Friday

11 p.m. — Man cited, released for urinating on sidewalk, Alder Street and Second Avenue.

7:24 p.m. — Gang graffiti on sidewalk, 500 block South Roosevelt Street.

4:40 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 600 block Wayne Lane.

3:55 p.m. — Extortion/blackmail, 400 block Cedar Street.

2:50 p.m. — Liquor violation, Eastgate Lions Park, 2140 Tacoma Street.

10:10 a.m. — Drug/narcotic, 2800 block Isaacs Avenue.

9:24 a.m. — Tools stolen from vehicle, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.

8:57 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block Winnebago Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

1:10 p.m. — Two deputies assaulted, 00 block Birch Street, Burbank.

Friday

10:57 a.m. — Burglary, 26800 block Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.

8:12 a.m. — Theft, 500 block West Langdon Road, Walla Walla.

May 8

12:47 p.m. — Fraudulent unemployment claim, 00 block York Street, Walla Walla.

May 1

11:19 a.m. — Theft, 4700 block Hanson Loop, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Monday

9:46 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

9:28 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:31 p.m. — Menacing, Mill Creek Road, Walla Walla.

1:50 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Griggs and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

2 p.m. — Oven fire, Marjorie Terrace, 817 N. Main Street; no injuries, out on arrival.

Saturday

9:23 p.m. — Single-vehicle collision, Coffee Cravings, 801 W. Poplar Street; no hospital transports.

Walla Walla County Fire District 4

Saturday

2:38 a.m. — Vehicle collided with pole, 1400 block Old Milton Highway; no vehicle transports.

