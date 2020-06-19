LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Thursday
6:06 p.m. — Two-car crash, intersection of State Route 125 and Taumarson Road, no injuries, partially blocking. Damaged vehicles moved to nearby parking lot.
Walla Walla
Today
7:24 a.m. — Graffiti, Washington Army National Guard building, 113 S. Colville St.
Thursday
7:43 p.m. — Burglary, packages reportedly opened and plants stolen, 600 block of East Alder Street.
11:47 p.m. — Theft, security cameras removed from house, 100 block of West Birch Street.
Wednesday
7:12 a.m. — Theft, near Pioneer Park, 900 block of East Alder Street.
1:01 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 200 block of Malcom Street.
3:46 p.m. — Theft, Lost Boardroom, 111 E. Main St.
8:18 p.m. — Criminal mischief, car reportedly vandalized, 1000 block of North 12th Avenue.
Tuesday
9:15 a.m. — Theft, nighttime burglaries at businesses located 2616 Isaacs Ave.
2:13 p.m. — Car prowl, cash stolen from wallet, 400 block of West Poplar Street.
2:25 p.m. — Theft, shoplifting reported at Zip Zone, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
April 21
9:12 p.m. — Theft, items reported stolen from donation bin at Lillie Rice Center, 2616 Isaacs Ave.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:32 p.m. — Hit and run, no injuries, car struck vehicle in parking lot and left, Safeway, 455 N. Columbia St.
Umatilla County
Thursday
12:47 p.m. — Burglary, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.
10:17 p.m. — Burglary alarm triggered, no arrests made, Walker’s Furniture & Mattress, 85332 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE CALLS
Walla Walla
Today
2:53 a.m. — Sedan found in ditch near intersection of Lower Waitsburg and Bergevin Springs roads.