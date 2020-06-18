U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Wednesday

8:43 a.m. —Theft, on Cobb Road, in Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

8:28 p.m. — Patrick Q. Meadows, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Columbia County

Wednesday

8:38 p.m. — Willard O. Norton Jr., for investigation of two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

2:42 p.m. — Tyler R. Smith, for investigation of possession of meth.

Milton-Freewater police

Saturday

6:29 p.m. — Byron A. Adels, for investigation of one count of burglary, two-counts of theft and two Umatilla County warrants.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

2:10 p.m. — Christofer J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

7:32 a.m. — Driver struck an apple tree branch in the road, 570 County Road 448, three passengers, no injuries.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.