LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Wednesday
8:43 a.m. —Theft, on Cobb Road, in Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:28 p.m. — Patrick Q. Meadows, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Columbia County
Wednesday
8:38 p.m. — Willard O. Norton Jr., for investigation of two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:42 p.m. — Tyler R. Smith, for investigation of possession of meth.
Milton-Freewater police
Saturday
6:29 p.m. — Byron A. Adels, for investigation of one count of burglary, two-counts of theft and two Umatilla County warrants.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
2:10 p.m. — Christofer J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
7:32 a.m. — Driver struck an apple tree branch in the road, 570 County Road 448, three passengers, no injuries.