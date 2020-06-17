LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
7:35 a.m. — Criminal mischief, car window broken out, 10 block of Northeast 11th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. — Theft, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
5:14 p.m. — Burglary alarm triggered at Athena-Weston Middle School in Weston, no suspects found.
Columbia County
Saturday
6:18 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Dayton City Park, Dayton.
June 9
9:21 p.m. — Illegal dumping reported, Milepost 21, Tucannon Road.
FIRE CALLS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:43 p.m. — Car struck Banner Bank building at 600 S. Ninth Ave. Unknown if driver was injured.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Today
8:35 a.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Tuesday
6:02 p.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla police
Today
12:50 a.m. — Jacob A. Whitney, for investigation of weapons violations — unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of an illegal machine gun or short-barrel shotgun.
Milton-Freewater police
Tuesday
3:20 p.m. — Kaela M. Lashbrook, 29, for investigation of delivery of heroin and possession of heroine. Bail set at $70,000.