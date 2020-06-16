LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:33 p.m. — Vehicle egged for the second time in two days, 500 block of Cayuse Street.
Saturday
3:17 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block of Melrose Street.
2:25 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of North Eighth Avenue.
College Place
Monday
3:39 p.m. — Theft of a longboard, 100 block South College Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
10:32 a.m. — Graffiti in a public restroom, 1400 block of South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Today
5:12 a.m. — Trespass, on East Pomeroy Street, Weston.
Monday
3:55 p.m. — Burglary, Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, 327 E. Main St., in Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
7:10 p.m. — Kyle K. Darby, for investigation of two counts of assault, first degree robbery and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Department of Corrections
Monday
5:18 p.m. — Tyler D. Gibson, for investigation of a DOC violation.