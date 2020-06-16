U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

1:33 p.m. — Vehicle egged for the second time in two days, 500 block of Cayuse Street.

Saturday

3:17 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block of Melrose Street.

2:25 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of North Eighth Avenue.

College Place

Monday

3:39 p.m. — Theft of a longboard, 100 block South College Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

10:32 a.m. — Graffiti in a public restroom, 1400 block of South Main Street.

Umatilla County

Today

5:12 a.m. — Trespass, on East Pomeroy Street, Weston.

Monday

3:55 p.m. — Burglary, Doubletree Restaurant & Lounge, 327 E. Main St., in Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

7:10 p.m. — Kyle K. Darby, for investigation of two counts of assault, first degree robbery and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Department of Corrections

Monday

5:18 p.m. — Tyler D. Gibson, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.