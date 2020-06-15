LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Friday
2:25 p.m. — Theft at Walla Walla Town Center, 1604 W. Poplar St.
Sunday
12:44 a.m. — One man allegedly assaulted another man in the area of North Wilbur Avenue and University Street.
5:41 p.m. — A handgun, welder and about $40,000 in jewelry taken from home and garage in 800 block of Edgewood Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
3:43 p.m. — Investigation on 1300 block of Olive Street, sex offender registration violation.
Friday
3:34 p.m. — Theft in 700 block of Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Sunday
3:37 a.m. — Vehicle fire on North Water Street in Weston.
Saturday
7:01 p.m. — Motor vehicle rollover at Lone Fir and Hood roads in Milton-Freewater. No further information.
10:31 a.m. — Vandalism at home in 85000 block of Old Milton Highway.
Friday
7:51 p.m. — Burglary at Spofford Station on Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:19 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North Second Street.
Arrests
Sunday
Walla Walla
4 p.m. — Alberto Luna, 36, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Saturday
5:10 p.m.— Darryl Allen Schrock, 42, for investigation of possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
7:19 p.m. — Melanie Rae Nichols, for investigation of felony DOC violation.
7:04 p.m. — {span}Miguel Angel {span}Reyes,{/span} Jr., for investigation of felony DOC violation.{/span}
5:50 p.m. — Robert P. Burgess, for investigation of felony DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
9:23 p.m. — Christopher S. Avlonitis, 47, 920 Robbins St., for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
2:27 p.m. — 1300 block Walla Walla Avenue, fire in laundry room.
Friday
9:29 p.m. — 400 block of West Alder Street, oven fire.