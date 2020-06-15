U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Friday

2:25 p.m. — Theft at Walla Walla Town Center, 1604 W. Poplar St.

Sunday

12:44 a.m. — One man allegedly assaulted another man in the area of North Wilbur Avenue and University Street.

5:41 p.m. — A handgun, welder and about $40,000 in jewelry taken from home and garage in 800 block of Edgewood Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

3:43 p.m. — Investigation on 1300 block of Olive Street, sex offender registration violation.

Friday

3:34 p.m. — Theft in 700 block of Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Sunday

3:37 a.m. — Vehicle fire on North Water Street in Weston.

Saturday

7:01 p.m. — Motor vehicle rollover at Lone Fir and Hood roads in Milton-Freewater. No further information.

10:31 a.m. — Vandalism at home in 85000 block of Old Milton Highway.

Friday

7:51 p.m. — Burglary at Spofford Station on Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.

5:19 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on North Second Street.

Arrests

Sunday

Walla Walla

4 p.m. — Alberto Luna, 36, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Saturday

5:10 p.m.— Darryl Allen Schrock, 42, for investigation of possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

7:19 p.m. — Melanie Rae Nichols, for investigation of felony DOC violation.

7:04 p.m. — {span}Miguel Angel {span}Reyes,{/span} Jr., for investigation of felony DOC violation.{/span}

5:50 p.m. — Robert P. Burgess, for investigation of felony DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

9:23 p.m. — Christopher S. Avlonitis, 47, 920 Robbins St., for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

2:27 p.m. — 1300 block Walla Walla Avenue, fire in laundry room.

Friday

9:29 p.m. — 400 block of West Alder Street, oven fire.

 

