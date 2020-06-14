LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Friday
5:19 p.m. — Car theft, 300 block of Northwest Second Avenue.
9:26 p.m. — Hit and run, car side-swiped another car while passing, 1500 block of South Main Street.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:09 p.m. — Malicious mischief, front window on boat smashed out, 500 block of East Sunset Drive, Burbank.
Wednesday
11:25 a.m. — Graffiti, bridge at Milepost 2174 Old Milton Highway.
June 7
3:46 p.m. — Theft, woman drove off without paying for gas, Friends Corner gas station, 773 Kohler Road.
June 1
7:42 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Cherry Street, Burbank.
May 23
11:25 a.m. — Burglary, 26000 block of Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
1:45 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of a DOC violation.
3:09 p.m. — Jesus E. Vasquez Jacobo, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
3:34 p.m. — Max Anagin Wilson, for investigation of felony parole violation and second-degree criminal trespassing.
6:30 p.m. — Seth Cory Cunha, for investigation of a DOC violation.