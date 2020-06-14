U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

5:19 p.m. — Car theft, 300 block of Northwest Second Avenue.

9:26 p.m. — Hit and run, car side-swiped another car while passing, 1500 block of South Main Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

7:09 p.m. — Malicious mischief, front window on boat smashed out, 500 block of East Sunset Drive, Burbank.

Wednesday

11:25 a.m. — Graffiti, bridge at Milepost 2174 Old Milton Highway.

June 7

3:46 p.m. — Theft, woman drove off without paying for gas, Friends Corner gas station, 773 Kohler Road.

June 1

7:42 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Cherry Street, Burbank.

May 23

11:25 a.m. — Burglary, 26000 block of Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

1:45 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of a DOC violation.

3:09 p.m. — Jesus E. Vasquez Jacobo, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

3:34 p.m. — Max Anagin Wilson, for investigation of felony parole violation and second-degree criminal trespassing.

6:30 p.m. — Seth Cory Cunha, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

