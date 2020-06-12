LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
1:02 a.m. — Tires slashed on vehicle parked at A & H Motel, 2599 Isaacs Ave.
College Place
Thursday
2:45 p.m. — Backpack and iPad reported stolen in the 200 block of Southeast Ash Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Arrests
Walla Walla
10:54 p.m. — Kaylee A. Pisani, on investigation of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
College Place
Thursday
11:40 p.m. — Sharon P. Todd, on investigation of burglary.
7:39 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, on investigation of Dept. of Corrections violation.
6:50 p.m. — Billy J. Cook, on investigation of burglary.
Milton-Freewater
3:11 p.m. — Andrew Thorn Brandon Williams, 22, transient, for investigation of felony Umatilla County probation violation.
Columbia County
Thursday
7:11 p.m. — Clifford R. Sain III, Dayton, for investigation of felony harassment.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — Third Avenue and Eagon Street, downed power line.