U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Wednesday

8 a.m. — Burglary, Spofford Station Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:42 a.m. — Theft, Alpine Outpost Tollgate Store, 62393 Highway 204, Weston.

1:23 p.m. — Theft, unspecified address on Eagle Creek Road, Athena.

8:20 p.m. — Report of a gun being fired, deputies unable to locate anything, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Monday

10:03 a.m. — Graffiti, concrete wall near corner of Old Milton Highway and Harmony Lane.

11:02 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, wall in bathroom damaged, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.

5:04 p.m. — Assisted Washington State Patrol in felony arrest after a suspect attempted to elude police, U.S. Highway 12, west of Walla Walla.

5:26 p.m. — Hit and run, 100 block of Douglas Way, Wallula.

June 3

9:54 a.m. — Illegal dumping, near intersection of Braden Road and Two Acre Lane.

11:21 a.m. — Burglary, 17000 block of East U.S. Highway 12, Dixie.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

7:49 a.m. — Angel Scott Hernandez Maldonado, for investigation of DOC violation, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

2:18 p.m. — Mary Elizabeth Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.

8:02 p.m. — Kyle Eugene Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Wednesday

4:05 p.m. — Robertho Velarde, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:33 a.m. — Rollover collision, firefighters cancelled en route to scene, corner of Waggoner and Clodius roads.

10:56 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, partially blocking, possible minor injuries but no transports, corner of South Fourth Avenue and Orchard Street.

 

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also covers local news for the Union-Bulletin and frequently writes about arts and entertainment in Marquee.