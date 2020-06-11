LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Burglary, Spofford Station Winery, 85131 Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:42 a.m. — Theft, Alpine Outpost Tollgate Store, 62393 Highway 204, Weston.
1:23 p.m. — Theft, unspecified address on Eagle Creek Road, Athena.
8:20 p.m. — Report of a gun being fired, deputies unable to locate anything, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Monday
10:03 a.m. — Graffiti, concrete wall near corner of Old Milton Highway and Harmony Lane.
11:02 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, wall in bathroom damaged, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
5:04 p.m. — Assisted Washington State Patrol in felony arrest after a suspect attempted to elude police, U.S. Highway 12, west of Walla Walla.
5:26 p.m. — Hit and run, 100 block of Douglas Way, Wallula.
June 3
9:54 a.m. — Illegal dumping, near intersection of Braden Road and Two Acre Lane.
11:21 a.m. — Burglary, 17000 block of East U.S. Highway 12, Dixie.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
7:49 a.m. — Angel Scott Hernandez Maldonado, for investigation of DOC violation, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.
2:18 p.m. — Mary Elizabeth Campbell, for investigation of DOC violation.
8:02 p.m. — Kyle Eugene Fairley, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
4:05 p.m. — Robertho Velarde, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:33 a.m. — Rollover collision, firefighters cancelled en route to scene, corner of Waggoner and Clodius roads.
10:56 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, partially blocking, possible minor injuries but no transports, corner of South Fourth Avenue and Orchard Street.