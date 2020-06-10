LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
7:19 p.m. — Subject was arrested on an alleged warrant, 200 block of Brock Street.
10:53 a.m. — Officers arrested a man on an alleged warrant in vicinity of the walking trail between North 13th and North 12th avenues.
9:31 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 1500 block of Business One Circle.
Sunday
10:34 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Drumheller Street.
1:28 a.m. — A male was arrested for alleged malicious-criminal mischief, 400 block of West Poplar Street.
Saturday
9:35 a.m. — A male was arrested for outstanding alleged warrants, 500 block of South Ninth Avenue.
Friday
10:56 a.m. — A juvenile female was arrested for investigation of fourth-degree assault and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.
Thursday
12:19 p.m. — Identity theft report, 200 block of Brock Street.
June 3
4:05 p.m. — Identity theft report, 1000 block of West Chestnut Street.
11:23 a.m. — Motor vehicle theft. Subject rented a car and loaned it to a friend who would not return it. It was listed as stolen and found the same day in the South Tacoma area, 400 block of South Third Avenue.
May 30
9:23 p.m. — DUI, 800 block of West Poplar Street.
April 29
6:11 p.m. — Drug/Narcotic, 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
April 20
9:22 a.m. — Theft of floor mat and wall clock, 500 block of North Second Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
4:51 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, North Main and Robbins streets; no injuries.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Today
2:17 a.m. — Gina A. Hoffer, for investigation of violating a no contact/protection order and assault.
Tuesday
12:03 p.m. — Arryan M. Henderson, for investigation of two counts of second-degree assault.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
9:00 a.m. — Joseph B. Throw Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.