Walla Walla

Monday

7:19 p.m. — Subject was arrested on an alleged warrant, 200 block of Brock Street.

10:53 a.m. — Officers arrested a man on an alleged warrant in vicinity of the walking trail between North 13th and North 12th avenues.

9:31 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 1500 block of Business One Circle.

Sunday

10:34 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Drumheller Street.

1:28 a.m. — A male was arrested for alleged malicious-criminal mischief, 400 block of West Poplar Street.

Saturday

9:35 a.m. — A male was arrested for outstanding alleged warrants, 500 block of South Ninth Avenue.

Friday

10:56 a.m. — A juvenile female was arrested for investigation of fourth-degree assault and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Thursday

12:19 p.m. — Identity theft report, 200 block of Brock Street.

June 3

4:05 p.m. — Identity theft report, 1000 block of West Chestnut Street.

11:23 a.m. — Motor vehicle theft. Subject rented a car and loaned it to a friend who would not return it. It was listed as stolen and found the same day in the South Tacoma area, 400 block of South Third Avenue.

May 30

9:23 p.m. — DUI, 800 block of West Poplar Street.

April 29

6:11 p.m. — Drug/Narcotic, 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

April 20

9:22 a.m. — Theft of floor mat and wall clock, 500 block of North Second Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

4:51 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, North Main and Robbins streets; no injuries.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Today

2:17 a.m. — Gina A. Hoffer, for investigation of violating a no contact/protection order and assault.

Tuesday

12:03 p.m. — Arryan M. Henderson, for investigation of two counts of second-degree assault.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

9:00 a.m. — Joseph B. Throw Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.

